(#CrackStreams!)UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 Live Streaming Free on Reddit MMA Buffstreams

The main event at UFC 299 will see Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera meet for the bantamweight title, live on TNT Sports and discovery+ on Saturday, March 9.

The card will also feature a co-main event between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis in a five-round lightweight clash. Great Britain’s Michael Venom Page will make his UFC debut against Kevin Holland.

When he makes the walk to the UFC Octagon for the first time at UFC 299 in Miami, Michael “Venom” Page hopes it feels like any other fight.

“If I make it feel like anything else, that’s going to make me unsure about what’s going to happen, or unsure about myself,” Page said. “I’m hoping I go in there and it feels like home, that it just feels normal and then I kind of perform the way I know I can perform here at the UFC.”

The 36-year-old has grown up around martial arts, and with six siblings around him, there were constantly fights going on, but make no mistake, the fights were very technical and accurate.

At the age of five, Page competed in his first kickboxing tournament, and traveling to tournament after tournament was something that became second nature for the “MVP.” Being able to share those experiences with his siblings is something that has shaped him into the person he is now.

“The trips back and forth to competitions, we just really enjoyed that time together, regardless of the result,” Page said. “I never used to really win that much at the time. My sister was really good, my older brother was really good, but, at that time, I sucked, to be fair. I just enjoyed being around the competition. We used to travel a lot and meet new people. I think this is why I like traveling and meeting people now; I’ve been that way from a young age.”

Live coverage from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida begins at 01:00 UK time on Sunday, March 10 on TNT Sports 1 and on Discovery+.

Live coverage starts at 01:00 in the UK on Sunday, March 10.

Curtis Blaydes v Jailton Almeida

Katlyn Cerminara v Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot v Rafael dos Anjos

Pedro Munhoz v Kyler Phillips

Sean O’Malley v Marlon Vera

Dustin Poirier v Benoit Saint Denis

Kevin Holland v Michael Page

Gilbert Burns v Jack Della Maddalena

Petr Yan v Song Yadong

