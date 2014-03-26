 bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc bvc
Dua Lipa calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Brazil withdraws ambassador to Israel after criticising Gaza war

Israel’s war on Gaza: Jabalia reduced to rubble after 20-day incursion

UN experts outraged by Israeli strikes on civilians sheltering in Rafah camps

Fox News Channel continues to dominate cable news ratings

Donald Trump Acquittal Now Unlikely Former Prosecutor

Irving neighbors help one another after fallen trees block roads, land on homes

Israel seizes Gaza’s entire border with Egypt, presses with raids into Rafah

Gaza death toll reaches 36,171 amid Israeli assault

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 surges to 36,242

Israeli airstrike on Rafah kills 12 Palestinians, Gaza medics say

Reality of Josh Gibson’s incredible talent transcends even his legend

Comedian Matt Rife cancels Bloomington show after scheduled start time

Why the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ AI Post Is Going Viral on Social Media

Roanoke College Poll: Biden and Trump tied in Virginia

‘Yellowstone’ costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison marry in Texas western wedding

How ‘The Gambler’ Was Nearly Willie Nelson’s Hit

The latest in Israel’s expanding military operations in Rafah

Dollar Tree is moving into 99 Cents Only stores

Gaza: 46 Palestinians killed, 110 injured by indiscriminate bombings by Israel last 24hrs
28th May 2024

Gaza: 46 Palestinians killed, 110 injured by indiscriminate bombings by Israel last 24hrs

46 Palestinians killed, 110 injured by indiscriminate bombing by Israeli forces last 24hrs. Palestinians killed since 7 October 2023 by Israeli forces: 36,096, incl 15,328 children, 10,071 women & 81,136 injured.

Gaza: 99 Palestinians killed, 766 injured by indiscriminate bombings last 48hours
27th May 2024

99 Palestinian killed, 766 injured by indiscriminate Israeli bombings Gaza in last 48hrs. Palestinians killed since 7 Oct: 36,050 & 81,026 injured in Gaza.

Gaza: 99 Palestinians killed, 766 injured by indiscriminate bombings last 48hours

Gaza: 137 Palestinians killed, 340 injured by Israeli indiscriminate bombings last 48hrs
25th May 2024

137 Palestinians killed, 340 injured by indiscriminate bombings by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza in last 48hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings since 7 Oct: 35,903 & 80,420 injured.

Gaza: 137 Palestinians killed, 340 injured by Israeli indiscriminate bombings last 48hrs

Gaza: 154 Palestinians killed, 348 injured by Israeli bombings last 48hrs
23rd May 2024

154 Palestinians killed, 348 injured in Israeli Defence Forces' indiscriminate bombings in Gaza last 48hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since 7 Oct: 35,800 & 80,200 injured.

Gaza: 154 Palestinians killed, 348 injured by Israeli bombings last 48hrs

Gaza: 85 Palestinians killed, 200 injured by Israeli indiscriminate bombing last 24hrs
21st May 2024

85 Palestinians killed, 200 injured by Israeli indiscriminate bombings in Gaza last 24hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks since 7 Oct 35,647, & 79,852 injured.

Gaza: 85 Palestinians killed, 200 injured by Israeli indiscriminate bombing last 24hrs

Gaza: 176 Palestinians killed, 286 injured by Israeli bombings last 48 hrs
20th May 2024

176 Palestinians killed, 286 injured by indiscriminate Israeli forces' bombings in Gaza in last 48hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since 7 Oct: 35,562, & 79,652 injured.

Gaza: 176 Palestinians killed, 286 injured by Israeli bombings last 48 hrs

Gaza: 83 Palestinians killed, 105 injured by Israeli indiscriminate bombings last 24hrs
18th May 2024

83 Palestinians killed, 105 injured by Israeli forces' indiscriminate bombings in Gaza last 24hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings since 7 Oct: 35,386 & 79,366 injured.

Gaza: 83 Palestinians killed, 105 injured by Israeli indiscriminate bombings last 24hrs

Gaza: 31 Palestinians killed, 56 injured by Israeli bombardment last 24hrs
17th May 2024

31 Palestinians killed, 56 injured by indiscriminate bombings by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza last 24hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since 7 Oct: 35,303 & 79,261 injured.

Gaza: 31 Palestinians killed, 56 injured by Israeli bombardment last 24hrs

Gaza: 39 Palestinians were killed, 64 injured by Israeli bombings last 24 hrs
16th May 2024

39 Palestinians killed, 64 injured by indiscriminate Israeli bombings in Gaza last 24hrs. Number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since 7 Oct: 35,272 79,205 injured.

Gaza: 39 Palestinians were killed, 64 injured by Israeli bombings last 24 hrs

Gaza: 82 Palestinians killed, 80 injured by Israeli bombardment last 24hrs
15th May 2024

82 Palestinians killed, 80 injured by Israeli forces indiscriminate bombings in Gaza past 24hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings since 7 Oct in Gaza: 35,233 & 79,141 injured.

Gaza: 82 Palestinians killed, 80 injured by Israeli bombardment last 24hrs

Muslim News Issue 421: Friday 31st May 2024

Concern over Islamophobia as PM announces General Election date
31st May 2024

Concern over Islamophobia as PM announces General Election date

The announcement of a July General Election has raised concerns among British Muslims that the Conservative Party, trailing Labour by 20 points, might target their community in its campaign rhetoric.

Modi’s inner circle in electoral panic: Is the Hindutva agenda losing its allure?
31st May 2024

Modi’s inner circle in electoral panic: Is the Hindutva agenda losing its allure?

Prime Minister Modi and his inner circle's desperation indicates that the usual appeal of Hindutva is failing to resonate, suggesting his leadership and party might be facing an unprecedented setback.

Historic milestones: First Muslim mayors in Brighton, Sandwell, and Solihull
31st May 2024

A string of notable appointments has led to the election of the first Muslim mayors in three English boroughs in the last month.

Historic milestones: First Muslim mayors in Brighton, Sandwell, and Solihull

Muslim voter impact: 2024 local elections spooking establishment and bigots alike
31st May 2024

Muslim voters impacted key races in England in the local elections, revealing mixed sentiments towards Labour despite its national success.

Muslim voter impact: 2024 local elections spooking establishment and bigots alike

Malaysia condemns Facebook for deleting Gaza updates amid company’s internal pro-Palestinian censorship row
31st May 2024

Malaysia has criticised Meta for deleting government Facebook updates related to Gaza amid the company’s internal debate over pro-Palestinian censorship.

Malaysia condemns Facebook for deleting Gaza updates amid company’s internal pro-Palestinian censorship row

Student union settles with anti-Zionist former president targeted by Islamophobic attacks post-dismissal
31st May 2024

The National Union of Students (NUS) has settled out of court with its former president, Shaima Dallali, who was removed from office in November 2022 following allegations of antisemitism.

Student union settles with anti-Zionist former president targeted by Islamophobic attacks post-dismissal

