Dua Lipa calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Brazil withdraws ambassador to Israel after criticising Gaza war
Israel’s war on Gaza: Jabalia reduced to rubble after 20-day incursion
UN experts outraged by Israeli strikes on civilians sheltering in Rafah camps
Fox News Channel continues to dominate cable news ratings
Donald Trump Acquittal Now Unlikely Former Prosecutor
Irving neighbors help one another after fallen trees block roads, land on homes
Israel seizes Gaza’s entire border with Egypt, presses with raids into Rafah
Gaza death toll reaches 36,171 amid Israeli assault
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas
Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 surges to 36,242
Israeli airstrike on Rafah kills 12 Palestinians, Gaza medics say
Reality of Josh Gibson’s incredible talent transcends even his legend
Comedian Matt Rife cancels Bloomington show after scheduled start time
Why the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ AI Post Is Going Viral on Social Media
Roanoke College Poll: Biden and Trump tied in Virginia
‘Yellowstone’ costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison marry in Texas western wedding
How ‘The Gambler’ Was Nearly Willie Nelson’s Hit
The latest in Israel’s expanding military operations in Rafah
46 Palestinians killed, 110 injured by indiscriminate bombing by Israeli forces last 24hrs. Palestinians killed since 7 October 2023 by Israeli forces: 36,096, incl 15,328 children, 10,071 women & 81,136 injured.
99 Palestinian killed, 766 injured by indiscriminate Israeli bombings Gaza in last 48hrs. Palestinians killed since 7 Oct: 36,050 & 81,026 injured in Gaza.
137 Palestinians killed, 340 injured by indiscriminate bombings by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza in last 48hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings since 7 Oct: 35,903 & 80,420 injured.
154 Palestinians killed, 348 injured in Israeli Defence Forces' indiscriminate bombings in Gaza last 48hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since 7 Oct: 35,800 & 80,200 injured.
85 Palestinians killed, 200 injured by Israeli indiscriminate bombings in Gaza last 24hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks since 7 Oct 35,647, & 79,852 injured.
176 Palestinians killed, 286 injured by indiscriminate Israeli forces' bombings in Gaza in last 48hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since 7 Oct: 35,562, & 79,652 injured.
83 Palestinians killed, 105 injured by Israeli forces' indiscriminate bombings in Gaza last 24hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings since 7 Oct: 35,386 & 79,366 injured.
31 Palestinians killed, 56 injured by indiscriminate bombings by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza last 24hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since 7 Oct: 35,303 & 79,261 injured.
39 Palestinians killed, 64 injured by indiscriminate Israeli bombings in Gaza last 24hrs. Number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since 7 Oct: 35,272 79,205 injured.
82 Palestinians killed, 80 injured by Israeli forces indiscriminate bombings in Gaza past 24hrs. Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings since 7 Oct in Gaza: 35,233 & 79,141 injured.
The announcement of a July General Election has raised concerns among British Muslims that the Conservative Party, trailing Labour by 20 points, might target their community in its campaign rhetoric.
Prime Minister Modi and his inner circle's desperation indicates that the usual appeal of Hindutva is failing to resonate, suggesting his leadership and party might be facing an unprecedented setback.
A string of notable appointments has led to the election of the first Muslim mayors in three English boroughs in the last month.
Muslim voters impacted key races in England in the local elections, revealing mixed sentiments towards Labour despite its national success.
Malaysia has criticised Meta for deleting government Facebook updates related to Gaza amid the company’s internal debate over pro-Palestinian censorship.
The National Union of Students (NUS) has settled out of court with its former president, Shaima Dallali, who was removed from office in November 2022 following allegations of antisemitism.
Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.
The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.
