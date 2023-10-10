sınır değer hesapla


Gaza: 2700 Israeli air attacks on residential neighbourhoods killed 700 Palestinians incl 143 children

Palestine: 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Over 1,100 Palestinians & Israelis killed in attacks in Gaza & Israel

Israel declares ‘state of readiness’ for war, many killed

Palestine: Israeli forces kill third Palestinian in less than 24 hours

‘Despicable’ Qur’an burnings aim to drive wedges between communities, countries: UN rights chief

Palestine: 1,100 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to celebrate Sukkot

How to Watch Mavericks at Real Madrid: Stream NBA Preseason Live, TV Channel
Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid 2023-24 NBA Preseason October 10: Date, time, where to watch and live stream details

Dallas Mavericks make a stop in Spain to take on Real Madrid on Tuesday to conclude their preseason-opening overseas trip

The Dallas Mavericks (0-2) visit the WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday for a preseason matchup with defending Euroleague champion Real Madrid. The Mavericks won’t have Kyrie Irving, who has soreness in his left groin. Seth Curry missed Saturday’s game in Abu Dhabi due to an illness while Markieff Morris did not play because of a sore left ankle. Both players are game-time decisions. The game is a homecoming of sorts for Dallas superstar Luka Dončić, who played four seasons for Real Madrid as a teenager, culminating with Euroleague MVP honors in 2017-18 before he declared for the NBA draft and came to the Mavericks.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Real Madrid in NBA Preseason Today:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports Southwest LA1

Live stream the Dallas Mavericks at Real Madrid NBA preseason game on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Dallas lost both of its contests to the Timberwolves at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, falling 104-96 on Saturday. Second-year guard Jaden Hardy led the Mavs with 22 points in 23 minutes while Dončić logged 19 minutes and finished with 18 points and six assists.

Real Madrid features several NBA veterans, beginning with guards Rudy Fernández and Sergio Rodríguez. Real also has 2015 lottery pick Mario Hezonja, and a pair of former Celtics in Vincent Poirier and Guerschon Yabusele. Džanan Musa was a first-round pick by Brooklyn in 2018 and Edy Tavares, the Euroleague Final Four MVP last year, spent time with the Hawks and Cavaliers.

Real has opened its season with seven straight wins, four in the Spanish ACB, two in the Spanish SuperCup and won its Euroleague opener at Spanish league rival Baskonia on Friday.

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

