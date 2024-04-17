Man City vs Real Madrid Score808

Where to watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid live stream: Champions League online, TV channel, start time

After delivering one of the most memorable knockout matches in the UEFA Champions League’s recent history, Manchester City and Real Madrid face off again on Wednesday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

The tie is arguably the most high-profile of the Champions League quarterfinals since it features the competition’s last two undefeated sides. Both are also riding a high in their domestic leagues where they each sit atop the table and hope to add a Champions League trophy to their end-of-season haul. The similarities might end there, though, since City have been the picture of consistency in Europe this season while Real Madrid have almost gotten away with average performances throughout their run to the last eight.

It sets up for a second leg full of intrigue as the European heavyweights aim to avoid their earliest Champions League exits in four years. Here’s what you need to know before tuning in.

How they got here

Manchester City: The reigning champions have breezed through the Champions League up until the quarterfinals, winning all but last week’s first leg. They have scored 27 goals in nine matches so far, perfectly averaging three goals a game so far with Erling Haaland accounting for six of them and Foden right behind him with five. They easily topped a group that included RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda and cruised through a round of 16 tie with Copenhagen with a 6-2 aggregate win.

That incredible goalscoring ability has allowed them to survive the somewhat porous defense they have had this season. They have conceded 12 goals during their nine-game run so far, joint most for quarterfinalists with Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid: The thing about this Real Madrid team is that their inconsistencies are on full display, and yet they somehow sneakily eke out a win with limited hand-wringing. They topped a group with Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin with an eight-point gap between first and second place, but narrowly beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

While goalscorers like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham have played a big role in their run to the quarterfinals, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been fairly wasteful in attack this season. They rank amongst the top three of Champions League teams in a handful of attacking categories but rank 20th in terms of shots-on-goal percentage with just 32.9% of their shots hitting the frame.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Storylines

Manchester City: City’s winning streak in European play ended due in large part to an unusually prolific scoring day from both teams, who each generated less than one expected goal each. The glass-half-full argument is that it means City’s star-studded attack will be up for the task, regardless of the quality of their shots and especially as they enter their habitually efficient end-of-season run. The glass-half-empty outlook, though, means City will need to be vigilant since Madrid come with their own high-profile offensive unit.

The good news for City is that they have not really taken their foot off the gas in recent weeks. They have 16 goals in their last five games across all competitions, with Foden scoring four of them and Haaland and Gvardiol registering two each. Pep Guardiola will also have the boost of Kevin de Bruyne’s presence this week since he missed out with illness a week ago, but if one person’s in focus for the second leg, it’s Haaland. He may have two goals in his last two Premier League games, but he was barely present at the Bernabeu with just 20 touches and has trended downward in a handful of statistical categories since returning from injury in February. City may be able to survive without his help but will likely be unbeatable with him in top form.

Real Madrid: Los Blancos have not shied away from scoring goals in recent weeks, notching 13 in their last five. Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior each have three during that stretch, but the question surrounding them is if they will actually be more efficient in front of goal against City. The opponent’s ability to concede opens up an opportunity for Real Madrid, but ultimately the onus will be on them to actually do so.

The visitors will be without Aurelien Tchouameni at the Etihad, who will miss the game through a yellow card suspension. His absence leaves Real Madrid more vulnerable to City’s impressive attack, making this matchup a measuring stick of each side’s ability to go all the way and lift another Champions League title.