Turkey: Six released in probe into Russian envoy’s murder
Palestine: Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen near Ramallah
Afghanistan: 5 female airport staff killed in Kandahar
Turkey: 14 soldiers killed in central Turkey terror attack
UK: Attacks on Muslims intensify as mosque targeted
Syria: Second civilian convoy from east Aleppo reaches safety
Palestine: Palestinian killed after alleged E Jerusalem knife attack
Myanmar invites neighbours to discuss Rakhine/Rohingya concerns
UK: Man shouts ‘I want to kill a Muslim’ in London assault
Kenya: 33 dead in shocking road accident in Navasha
Egypt: Bomb blast near main cathedral in Cairo kills 25
India: Teacher resigns after told to remove face veil
Turkey: Terror attack in Istanbul claims 36 lives
Somalia: Car bomb kills many in Mogadishu
Yemen: Suicide bombing kills 48 soldiers in Aden
US: Muslim student attacked in New York subway missing
UK police officers accused of sexual misconduct
UK: Turkish restaurateurs helping London’s homeless
Myanmar: Int’l cooperation ‘critical’ to resolve Rohingya crisis
Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.
The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.
