Australia: Muslim student forced by teacher to look at cartoon of Prophet Muhammad

Palestine: Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army near Jenin

Palestine: Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Rescue ship with 179 migrants on board allowed to enter Italian port

Tanzania: 19 people dead after plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Somalia: 5 people killed by suicide bombing in Mogadishu

Greece: 23 dead after boat carrying asylum seekers sinks in Aegean Sea

Pakistan: Ex-Premier Khan injured in firing during ‘long march’

Palestine: Israeli army kills two Palestinians near Jerusalem & Ramallah

Palestine: Israel demolishes 2 Palestinian homes in West Bank, amid Israeli settler attacks

Palestine: 5 Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack in West Bank

Somalia: 100 killed in Mogadishu car bombs

Palestine: 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Over 150M children in Africa gripped by poverty, climate disaster

Iran: 15 killed, 40 wounded in attack on Muslim shrine in Shiraz

Bangladesh: Cyclone kills 22 leaving thousands stranded

UK: Sunak seeks to ‘fix’ predecessor’s mistakes

Palestine: Israeli army kills 5 Palestinians in West Bank

UK: Sunak to become UK’s first ever Hindu Prime Minister

Palestine: Thousands mourn 2 Palestinians killed in West Bank

Solar Film For Your Business Premises Before 2022

12th Nov 2022
Solar Film For Your Business Premises Before 2022

Every individual or business has a carbon footprint, which is another way of saying that we all use varying amounts of energy, and release different amounts of carbon dioxide. Solar Film Reducing that footprint not only helps the environment, but also saves money. Solar film for company premises is one way to install a cost-efficient way of using passive temperature control, without the expense of installing an entire solar energy system.

Some countries, including the UK, mandate that businesses must maintain a reasonable temperature for the work environment, around sixty-eight degrees for optimum employee performance. In addition to heat issues, glare can also be a problem where there are large window areas, and it can make seeing the computer screen more difficult. Glare also can be detrimental to people working in a production line, for example.

Both problems may be reducby the use of a very light:

Transparent material made of a plastic callpolyethylene terephthalate, which begins life as a pellet. When melted, it gets stretchinto ultra-thin sheets, which are then dyor treatwith a thin metal coating, depending on the plannfinal use. It has a scratch-resistant film on the visible side, and an adhesive on the other.

When applito a window pane, sheets may be ussingly, or in multiples. In existing buildings, it is often retro-fittover the existing glass, which saves money over replacing the panes entirely. Additionally, it can be removif necessary, saving yet another addition to overcrowdlandfills. Re-use is a concept fundamental to conservation, and is one of the best reasons to use the material.

Once in place, the material makes a difference in the interior comfort levels almost immediately. Those near treatwindows will appreciate the fact that they are now being protectfrom nearly 99% of all the harmful ultra-violet radiation from the sun, without having to apply sunscreen. Not only does it protect your skin, however, but also your home or office furnishings.

Without the harmful direct rays of sunlight:

Furniture fabric stays bright and fresh longer, extending its useful life span. This saves money in replacements, and using the window coating may also benefit your pocketbook through local energy incentives, tax rates and rebates. It can lower overall expenses relatto air conditioning, and helps keep the heat from escaping as readily during winter.

With less glare, flat-screen computers and televisions are much more easily read behind glass treatin this fashion. The strength of the natural light is not compromised, however, and often can eliminate the nefor further blinds or curtains. If there is an earthquake or other natural disaster, or if someone deliberately breaks a pane during theft. The glass shatters much less readily, and is safer to clean up afterward.

Graffiti cleanup is also a problem in many urban areas. As an addbenefit, solar film not only makes windows graffiti-resistant. But also can be manufacturto allow security cameras to function through treatwindows. Or night vision if appropriate or needed. This versatile window treatment not only rejects heat and vandalism. But adds yet another layer of safety and security to the workplace.

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

