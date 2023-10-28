On October 28, 2023, the world will witness a historic clash between two of the most dominant fighters in combat sports. Tyson Fury, the undefeated WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of boxing, will face Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion and current PFL star, in a 10-round non-title bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight, dubbed as the “Battle of the Baddest”, will be broadcasted live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on DAZN in other countries. .......................................

LIVE on Air Fury vs Ngannou Fight Free TV channel

➤ Stream Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou HERE!

Why is this fight happening?

The fight between Fury and Ngannou is a rare cross-over event that pits a boxing legend against an MMA phenom. Both fighters have expressed their interest in facing each other for years, but many doubted that the fight would ever materialize. However, after Ngannou left the UFC and joined the PFL earlier this year, he became a free agent who could pursue his dream of boxing. Ngannou, who has been training with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, challenged Fury to a fight after the latter’s victory over Derek Chisora in September3. Fury, who is known for his willingness to fight anyone, anywhere, accepted the challenge and signed the contract.

Fury and Ngannou have different motivations for taking this fight. For Fury, it is an opportunity to prove himself as the best fighter of his generation and to showcase his skills against a different style of opponent. Fury has already beaten some of the best boxers in the world, such as Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora. He has also overcome personal struggles with mental health, substance abuse, and weight issues. Fury believes that he has nothing to lose and everything to gain by fighting Ngannou.

“I’m not afraid of anyone or anything. I’m the Gypsy King, the best fighter in the world. I’ve beaten all the top boxers in my division, and now I’m ready to take on the best MMA fighter in his own game. I’m going to knock him out inside six rounds and show him who’s the boss,” Fury said in a recent interview4.

For Ngannou, it is a chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a boxer and to make history by beating one of the greatest boxers of all time. Ngannou grew up in poverty in Cameroon and worked as a sand miner before discovering MMA. He moved to France and joined the UFC in 2015, where he quickly rose to fame with his devastating knockouts of opponents such as Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Stipe Miocic. Ngannou became the first African-born UFC heavyweight champion in 2021 and defended his title once against Ciryl Gane before leaving the promotion due to contractual disputes.

“I’ve always wanted to box since I was a kid. Boxing is my passion and my first love. I respect Tyson Fury as a champion and a fighter, but I’m not intimidated by him or his size. I have the power and the speed to hurt him and finish him. This is my opportunity to make history and become the first MMA fighter to beat a boxing champion,” Ngannou said in a face-to-face interview with Fury4.

How will this fight play out?

The fight between Fury and Ngannou is expected to be an explosive and entertaining affair that will attract millions of fans from both boxing and MMA communities. Both fighters are known for their charisma, confidence, trash talk, and knockout power. However, they also have different strengths and weaknesses that could determine the outcome of the fight.

Fury has the advantage of experience, technique, endurance, and versatility. He has been boxing professionally since 2008 and has fought 34 times against various styles of opponents. He has excellent footwork, head movement, jab, combinations, defense, and ring IQ. He can adapt to any situation and switch from orthodox to southpaw stance at will. He also has incredible stamina and durability that allow him to go the distance or recover from adversity.

Ngannou has the edge in power, speed, athleticism, and unpredictability. He has been fighting professionally since 2013 and has fought 18 times against mostly stand-up fighters. He has phenomenal punching power that can knock out anyone with one shot. He also has impressive speed, agility, explosiveness, and reflexes that enable him to close the distance or evade attacks. He is unpredictable and unorthodox in his striking style and can surprise his opponent with unexpected moves.

The key factors that could influence the fight are:

The size difference: Fury is six inches taller than Ngannou (6’9″ vs 6’3″) and has a seven-inch reach advantage (85″ vs 78″). This could give Fury the ability to control the distance and land his jab and right hand more effectively. However, it could also make him a bigger target for Ngannou’s hooks and uppercuts.

The weight difference: Ngannou is expected to weigh around 260 pounds on fight night, while Fury is likely to weigh around 280 pounds. This could give Ngannou the advantage of speed and mobility, while Fury could have the benefit of strength and pressure.

The gloves difference: The fight will be contested with 10-ounce gloves, which are smaller and lighter than the 12-ounce gloves used in heavyweight boxing. This could favor Ngannou, who is used to wearing 4-ounce gloves in MMA and could generate more power and impact with his punches. However, it could also expose him to more damage from Fury’s punches, especially if he gets cut or swollen.

The rules difference: The fight will follow the rules of professional boxing, which means that only punches are allowed and clinching, wrestling, kicking, elbowing, kneeing, or grappling are prohibited. This could favor Fury, who is more familiar and comfortable with the rules and the referee’s interventions. However, it could also limit Ngannou’s options and force him to rely solely on his boxing skills.

Who will win this fight?

The fight between Fury and Ngannou is a highly anticipated and unpredictable event that could end in a spectacular knockout or a thrilling decision. Both fighters have the potential to win this fight with their respective attributes and strategies. However, based on the current odds, Fury is the favorite to win this fight with a -300 line, while Ngannou is the underdog with a +250 line1.

The most likely scenario is that Fury will use his jab, movement, and ring craft to keep Ngannou at bay and frustrate him with his feints, taunts, and clinches. Fury will try to avoid Ngannou’s power shots and wear him down with his volume and pressure. Fury will either stop Ngannou late in the fight or win by a unanimous decision.

The alternative scenario is that Ngannou will use his speed, explosiveness, and athleticism to close the gap and land his devastating punches on Fury. Ngannou will try to catch Fury off guard and hurt him with his hooks, uppercuts, and overhands. Ngannou will either knock out Fury early in the fight or win by a split decision.

Regardless of the outcome, the fight between Fury and Ngannou will be a historic and memorable event that will showcase the best of both boxing and MMA. It will be a battle of the baddest that no fan should miss.

Who will win this fight?

The fight between Fury and Ngannou is a highly anticipated and unpredictable event that could end in a spectacular knockout or a thrilling decision. Both fighters have the potential to win this fight with their respective attributes and strategies. However, based on the current odds, Fury is the favorite to win this fight with a -300 line, while Ngannou is the underdog with a +250 line1.

The most likely scenario is that Fury will use his jab, movement, and ring craft to keep Ngannou at bay and frustrate him with his feints, taunts, and clinches. Fury will try to avoid Ngannou’s power shots and wear him down with his volume and pressure. Fury will either stop Ngannou late in the fight or win by a unanimous decision.

The alternative scenario is that Ngannou will use his speed, explosiveness, and athleticism to close the gap and land his devastating punches on Fury. Ngannou will try to catch Fury off guard and hurt him with his hooks, uppercuts, and overhands. Ngannou will either knock out Fury early in the fight or win by a split decision.

Regardless of the outcome, the fight between Fury and Ngannou will be a historic and memorable event that will showcase the best of both boxing and MMA. It will be a battle of the baddest that no fan should miss.

The pay-per-view price for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou has been revealed, ahead of TNT Sports’ live coverage of the controversial boxing match.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is helping former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury – and he says his man has a major chance. Oct. 28: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ESPN+ PPV) — Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, heavyweights. Few people alive know more about heavyweight power punching than Iron Mike, but not everyone is totally convinced that the Cameroonian-French 37-year-old has got what it takes to mix it with Fury.

TNT Sports Box Office will continue to offer both subscribers and non-subscribers pay-per-view access to some of the most exciting events in the calendar, and we got underway with a bang with Spence Jr. v Crawford – which was one of the most hotly anticipated fights for a generation.

Also live on TNT Sports, Liam Davies took on Jason Cunningham in their all-British blockbuster affair at the Telford International Centre.

Then on August 18, an entertaining fight between Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann and Ionut Baluta ended in a majority draw after the bout at the York Hall in London was stopped by a cut caused by an accidental head clash. The fight for the vacant WBO intercontinental super bantamweight title was compulsive viewing with McCann’s slick southpaw style clashing with his Romanian opponent’s barrage of hooks with either hand.

McCann had the lead at the midway stage but a cut in the seventh round on his forehead saw blood running into the Maidstone fighter’s eye and Baluta went onto win the next two rounds and the abridged ninth to see the fight finish even. A matter of days later, on August 26 at the Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, the IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO and The Ring Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk faced Britain’s Daniel Dubois. Usyk defended his titles with a ninth-round stoppage victory over the Brit, but the challenger’s promoter Frank Warren says he will campaign for a rematch after the referee controversially ruled a low blow in the fifth round.

Where is Fury vs. Ngannou?

The fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury record and bio

Nationality: British Date of birth: August 12, 1988 Height: 6′ 9″ Reach: 85″ Total fights: 34 Record: 33-0-1 (24 KOs)

Francis Ngannou record and bio

Nationality: Cameroonian Date of birth: September 5, 1986 Height: 6′ 4″ Reach: 83″ Total fights: 0 Record: 0-0