[WATCHLIVE]UPDATES]Man City v Chelsea LIVE Coverage ON Tv Channel 11.12.2023

Chelsea host Manchester City in a massive game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Manchester City were dealt a cruel blow in midweek as John Stones was injured against Young Boys on Tuesday.Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League today, with their injury problems easing but seven players still out.

The pick of this weekend’s English Premier League fixtures sees Mauricio Pochettino’s transitional Chelsea side host defending champs Man City at Stamford Bridge.

The Londoners come into this big game off the back of a chaotic 4-1 derby win against nine-man Spurs. It was a remarkable match that saw striker Nicolas Jackson miss a host of good chances yet still manage to resister a hat-trick.

The match will again come too soon for top summer signing Christopher Nkunku, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the club after injuring his knee in the final match of pre-season, but he could be fit to face Newcastle after the international break.

Guardiola might have been worried about not having Erling Haaland available for that game, but the 23-year-old made a goalscoring return after being substituted at half-time against Bournemouth last weekend.

Defender Manuel Akanji suffered a back issue in the 3-0 Champions League win, but trained towards the end of the week and has travelled with the squad.

Former Chelsea midfielder Kevin De Bruyne remains out with a thigh injury.

The £52million signing from RB Leipzig will not be risked against Pep Guardiola’s top-flight leaders, who have won their last five league matches since losing to Arsenal last month.

Nkunku remains out, along with Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka. Armando Broja is back in full training but will likely start as a substitute. Mykhailo Mudryk returned last time out but was only fit enough for the bench.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will likely stick with the same Chelsea XI that eventually defeated Tottenham in chaotic fashion.

It will mean Robert Sanchez continues in goal in front of a back four of Reece James, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill. A midfield three of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher should all keep their places.

The Blues’ snapped Spurs’ unbeaten run in the Premier League this season on Monday night as they ran out 4-1 victors in what was a truly chaotic all-London clash. Mauricio Pochettino’s side struggled to break Tottenham down for large parts after the Lilywhites’ went down to nine men before Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick finally settled the game in injury time.

Manchester City, meanwhile, made it five straight wins across all competitions in midweek as they eased to a 3-0 Champions League victory over Young Boys. Prior to that, the Cityzens thrashed rivals Man United 3-0 in the Manchester derby and defeated a beleaguered Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad.

With that in mind, they will need improvement as they take on the most formidable opponent English football currently has to offer. City are three-time defending Premier League champions, reigning European champions, and lead the league yet again, sitting a point atop the standings through 11 matches.

Chelsea’s last win moved them into 10th, their third victory in their past five games, showing signs of a turnaround. A result here would see their fortunes considered vastly improved, but defeat could remind them of their place in the current Premier League echelon.

Chelsea’s recent record against Man City is woeful, with the Sky Blues having won the last six encounters. However, Pochettino’s managerial record against them isn’t too shabby, with the Argentine having claimed six wins and three draws in the games his sides have faced.

City come into this clash having sewn up qualification to the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Swiss side Young Boys.

