sınır değer hesapla


download software

Scrolling news:

Gaza: 100 bodies to be buried in mass grave in Al-Shifa Hospital due to continuous Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: 100 bodies to be buried in mass grave in Al-Shifa Hospital due to continuous Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: Israel airstrikes target four Gaza hospitals, killing many

Occupied West Bank: 178 Palestinians killed, 2,280 arrested

Gaza: 900,000 civilians remain in besieged Gaza City

Gaza: Israel air strikes killed more Palestinian civilians in a month than Russia killed Ukrainian civilians in 20 months

‘Enough is enough’ , UN agency chiefs demand immediate Gaza ceasefire

Gaza: 51 Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp

Gaza: UN chief ‘horrified’ by Israel strike on Gaza ambulance convoy killing 15 injuring 60

Gaza: Israel’s Jabalia attacks a ‘war crimes’, says UN experts

Gaza: 1,000 Palestinian civilians killed, injured, missing from deliberate Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp

Israeli document suggests relocating Gazans to Sinai

Gaza: 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on mosque in Gaza

Sarajevo mosque calls for night prayer as Israel intensifies Gaza attack

Illegal Israeli settlers threaten Palestinians with new ‘Nakba’ in West Bank

‘Clear violations of humanitarian law’ by Israel in Gaza, says UN Sec Gen

US asks Qatar to tone down Gaza coverage, just days after Reporters Without Borders slammed Israel’s attempted media blackout of siege

Palestine: 110 Palestinians killed overnight in Israeli attacks across Gaza Strip

Gaza Siege: Israel strikes 320 targets, killing over 400 Palestinians on Sunday

Saudi Arabia: MBS stressed to PM Sunak it considered targeting civilians in Gaza by Israel “henious crime”

    • You are here:
    • Homepage
      • News
    • [WATCHLIVE]UPDATES]Man City v Chelsea LIVE Coverage ON Tv Channel 11.12.2023

[WATCHLIVE]UPDATES]Man City v Chelsea LIVE Coverage ON Tv Channel 11.12.2023

12th Nov 2023
[WATCHLIVE]UPDATES]Man City v Chelsea LIVE Coverage ON Tv Channel 11.12.2023

GO LIVE==►►Chelsea vs Man City Live

STREAMING==►►EPL 2023-24 Live Free

[LIVESTREAMS] Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Free Premier League On TV Chanel 12 November 2023.How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today.Chelsea vs Manchester City live updates: Early Premier League team news, line-ups latest, prediction.Chelsea host Manchester City in a massive game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Manchester City were dealt a cruel blow in midweek as John Stones was injured against Young Boys on Tuesday.Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League today, with their injury problems easing but seven players still out.

The pick of this weekend’s English Premier League fixtures sees Mauricio Pochettino’s transitional Chelsea side host defending champs Man City at Stamford Bridge.

The Londoners come into this big game off the back of a chaotic 4-1 derby win against nine-man Spurs. It was a remarkable match that saw striker Nicolas Jackson miss a host of good chances yet still manage to resister a hat-trick.

The match will again come too soon for top summer signing Christopher Nkunku, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the club after injuring his knee in the final match of pre-season, but he could be fit to face Newcastle after the international break.

Guardiola might have been worried about not having Erling Haaland available for that game, but the 23-year-old made a goalscoring return after being substituted at half-time against Bournemouth last weekend.

Defender Manuel Akanji suffered a back issue in the 3-0 Champions League win, but trained towards the end of the week and has travelled with the squad.

Former Chelsea midfielder Kevin De Bruyne remains out with a thigh injury.

The £52million signing from RB Leipzig will not be risked against Pep Guardiola’s top-flight leaders, who have won their last five league matches since losing to Arsenal last month.

Nkunku remains out, along with Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka. Armando Broja is back in full training but will likely start as a substitute. Mykhailo Mudryk returned last time out but was only fit enough for the bench.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will likely stick with the same Chelsea XI that eventually defeated Tottenham in chaotic fashion.

It will mean Robert Sanchez continues in goal in front of a back four of Reece James, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill. A midfield three of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher should all keep their places.

The Blues’ snapped Spurs’ unbeaten run in the Premier League this season on Monday night as they ran out 4-1 victors in what was a truly chaotic all-London clash. Mauricio Pochettino’s side struggled to break Tottenham down for large parts after the Lilywhites’ went down to nine men before Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick finally settled the game in injury time.

Manchester City, meanwhile, made it five straight wins across all competitions in midweek as they eased to a 3-0 Champions League victory over Young Boys. Prior to that, the Cityzens thrashed rivals Man United 3-0 in the Manchester derby and defeated a beleaguered Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad.

With that in mind, they will need improvement as they take on the most formidable opponent English football currently has to offer. City are three-time defending Premier League champions, reigning European champions, and lead the league yet again, sitting a point atop the standings through 11 matches.

Chelsea’s last win moved them into 10th, their third victory in their past five games, showing signs of a turnaround. A result here would see their fortunes considered vastly improved, but defeat could remind them of their place in the current Premier League echelon.

Chelsea’s recent record against Man City is woeful, with the Sky Blues having won the last six encounters. However, Pochettino’s managerial record against them isn’t too shabby, with the Argentine having claimed six wins and three draws in the games his sides have faced.

City come into this clash having sewn up qualification to the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Swiss side Young Boys.

Below, we’ll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Leave a Comment

What is 15 + 3 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets

Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport


sınır değer hesapla


download software

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor Ahmed J Versi

Leader Writer John Chapman
Visitcrest Limited, Publisher and Owner of The Muslim News. Registration No 02627253. Registered Address: 1-6 City Building, Commercial Road, Portsmouth. PO1 4BD

Complaints please visit: http://muslimnews.co.uk/complaints-policy/

Website Design by intedigital.com


sınır değer hesapla


free download


free download


free download


free download


ip stresser