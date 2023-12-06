Manchester United must bounce back in the Premier League when they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford.

United were comfortably beaten 1-0 by Newcastle at the weekend and the scoreline flattered their performance, while it also raised questions about Erik ten Hag and some of his star players in the dressing room.

Just four days after that game at St. James’ Park, there an opportunity to respond against Chelsea, who set to visit Manchester on Wednesday night after an unconvincing 3-2 win against Brighton.

Regarding the team news, Mason Mount could return to the squad after returning to training at Carrington last Friday.

As bad as United were at Newcastle, it is not a question of the quantity of changes but the quality. There should be fewer changes than there were at the weekend.

United conceding far too many attempts at goal and Raphael Varane being underused. Varane experienced, an organiser, a communicator and their best defender on his day. They need a more balanced back four, which means Luke Shaw back at left-back.

There is no obvious solution to the midfield malaise as United prepare to come up against £222million worth of talent in Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Sofyan Amrabat would be an understandable pick but Scott McTominay could thrive amid the chaos.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial should not have started at Newcastle. They should not start tonight. ...................................

Ten Hag will not get much sympathy if he sticks with the same team that was so pitiful at the weekend. Varane’s omission can’t continue and United need to find consistency in defence.

McTominay the best midfielder in recent form and Fernandes never going to dropped. It a toss-up between Amrabat and Mainoo and this might a game in which experience needed.

Antony unfairly dropped after a good performance against Galatasaray and Garnacho has been the most consistent attacking option in recent weeks. Hojlund has to start.