    • [WATCHLIVE]TG4]* Leinster v Munster Live Broadcast Free ON Tv Channel 25 November 2023

[WATCHLIVE]TG4]* Leinster v Munster Live Broadcast Free ON Tv Channel 25 November 2023

25th Nov 2023
[WATCHLIVE]TG4]* Leinster v Munster Live Broadcast Free ON Tv Channel 25 November 2023

 

What channel is Leinster vs Munster on? TV and live stream info for Saturday’s game
The two sides played out a memorable semi-final last season which Munster won 16-15

Leinster and Munster will once again renew their age-old rivalry with Ireland stars continuing to filter back into both sides’ starting line ups.

After a lengthy spell away from he provinces following World Cup duty, fans are expected to see a number of Ireland’s stars return to the fray.

And they will do so in front of a packed Aviva Stadium crowd.

Leinster have had the upper hand in this rivalry in recent years but the tide is well and truly turning with Munster upsetting the odds last year, beating their provincial neighbours in the URC semi-final before snatching victory in South Africa.

Both sides have endured a mixed start to the season with losses but Leinster now sit top and Munster in sixth, just three points behind.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Where is the game on?
The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What time is kick-off?
The game kicks off at 6.30 pm.

What TV channel is it on and can I stream it?
TG4 will show the game live and it will be streamed on the TG4 Player.

Premier Sports will also air the game live.

Betting odds
Leinster 1/8

Munster 11/2

Draw 25/1

Quotes corner
Munster will have a “big target” on their backs at the Aviva Stadium, admits Jeremy Loughman.

The Reds prop loved his time with Ireland during the summer and at France 2023 but knows that there will be a freeze in relations on Saturday night against a Leinster side out to make a statement.

“Yeah, 100%,” said Loughman. “We’ll have a big target on our back and they’ll be looking for revenge up there, I know they all will be.

“It’s massively exciting. It will be a proper match – a proper rivalry match – so I’m really looking forward to that. They’ll definitely be coming for us but we’ll be looking forward to it.

