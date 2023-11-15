[WATCHLIVE]Cricket!]*IND vs NZ Semi-Final Live Broadcast Free ON Tv Channel 15 november 2023

Want To Watch IND vs NZ Live? You can Watch IND vs NZ Live On ESPN+. It holds the right to stream the ICC World Cup 2023.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is the biggest event in the cricketing calendar, and millions of fans around the world are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite teams compete for the coveted trophy.

One of the most anticipated matches of the tournament is the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand, which will take place on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If you are wondering how to watch IND vs NZ live, you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the match details, venue, pitch report, head to head, live score, chances of winning, and highlights of this exciting encounter.

We will also tell you the best way to watch the match live online, using ESPN+.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The best way to watch IND vs NZ live online is to use ESPN+, the exclusive streaming partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the USA. ESPN+ is a premium subscription service that offers live and on-demand access to thousands of sports events, including cricket, soccer, tennis, golf, MMA, and more.

With ESPN+, you can watch every match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live and in HD quality, on your favorite devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices. You can also enjoy exclusive features, such as replays, highlights, stats, analysis, and commentary from experts and legends of the game.

To watch IND vs NZ live on ESPN+, you need to sign up for an account and choose a subscription plan that suits your needs and budget. You can either pay $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, and get access to all the content on ESPN+, as well as the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. You can also opt for a 7-day free trial, and cancel anytime you want.

To sign up for ESPN+, click here.

IND vs NZ Match Details

Here are the match details for the IND vs NZ semi-final:

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM local time, 8:30 AM GMT, 4:30 AM ET

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England) and Paul Reiffel (Australia)

Third Umpire: Michael Gough (England)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

IND vs NZ Venue

The Wankhede Stadium is one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in India, and the world. It is located in the heart of Mumbai, the financial capital of India, and has a capacity of 33,000 spectators. It was established in 1974, and has hosted many memorable matches, including the 2011 World Cup final, where India defeated Sri Lanka to lift the trophy for the second time.

The Wankhede Stadium is known for its electric atmosphere, as the passionate and vocal fans create a deafening noise and cheer for their team. The stadium also offers a scenic view of the Arabian Sea, and has a modern and well-equipped infrastructure, with floodlights, giant screens, and a state-of-the-art drainage system.

IND vs NZ Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is usually a batting paradise, as it offers a true and even bounce, and allows the batsmen to play their shots freely. The pitch also tends to get slower and lower as the match progresses, and assists the spinners in the second innings. The average first innings score at this venue in ODIs is 239, and the highest total is 438/4, scored by South Africa against India in 2015.

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be hot and humid, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 24°C. There is no chance of rain, but there is a possibility of dew in the evening, which could make it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 kmph, and the humidity is around 50%.

IND vs NZ Head to Head

India and New Zealand have played against each other 116 times in ODIs, and India have a slight edge over New Zealand, with 58 wins, 50 losses, and 8 no results. In World Cups, however, New Zealand have a 5-3 advantage over India, and have also won the last two encounters, in 2019 and 2023.

The last time India and New Zealand met in a World Cup semi-final was in 2019, where New Zealand defended a modest total of 239, and bowled out India for 221, thanks to a brilliant spell by Matt Henry and Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ Live Score

You can follow the live score and updates of the IND vs NZ semi-final on the official website of the ICC3, or on the ESPNcricinfo app or website. You can also get the ball-by-ball commentary, analysis, stats, graphs, and highlights of the match on these platforms.

IND vs NZ Chances of Winning