[WATCHLIVE]AJ!Fight]*Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Fight Stream Free ON 24 December 2023

Joshua vs Wallin live stream: How to watch boxing online today, start time, full fight card. Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin – aka The Day of Reckoning – is upon us! On a massive bill from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Britain’s former two-time world heavyweight champion will clash with Sweden’s Otto Wallin.

Joshua seems to have abandoned the big-hitting style that dominated his early professional career since going to war with Wladimir Klitschko in 2017, bizarrely trying to outbox the artist that is world champion Oleksandr Usyk in back-to-back defeats. But with a much-anticipated fight against Deontay Wilder – who fights Joseph Parker immediately before AJ takes to the squared circle – on the cards next year, Joshua must win convincingly.

Wallin is no mug. The 33-year-old Swede’s only defeat as a professional came with a controversial September 2019 decision that went Tyson Fury’s way despite many ringside believing the fight should have been stopped because of a horrible cut on the Gypsy King’s forehead. Wallin picked up an impressive win against Murat Gassiev last time out in September and is a well-schooled southpaw, like Usyk, who hits hard.

Plenty will be looking if Joshua’s work with temporary Ben Davison, who used to train Fury, will bring back the old barnstorming fighter. He needs a big win.

Below, we’ll show you how to watch a Joshua vs Wallin live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad. Plus, we’ve got a brief analysis of a stacked undercard that also include Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois, Jai Opetaia and Dmitry Bivol.

Joshua vs Wallin live stream start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Main card: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 24).

Joshua vs Wallin: 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT / 11:45 p.m. GMT / 10:45 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 24).

Global stream — DAZN PPV

Watch anywhere

There’s plenty on the Anthony Joshua vs Wallin undercard to whet your appetite for the big headline bout. The co-main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in his latest rebuild fight against fellow former champions Joseph Parker, with rumors suggesting Joshua and Wilder will finally fight each other should they win their respective bouts.

Also on the bill is a world title fight as Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA light heavyweight strap against Lyndon Arthur, who counts a win against former title challenger Anthony Yarde on his resumé.

Perhaps the fight of the night will be a heavyweight barnstormer between Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller. Dubois was on the rough end of tight refereeing call against world champion Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year, with the big-punching Miller rebuilding after missing out on a shot at Anthony Joshua in 2019 having failed a drugs test.

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro was supposed to be for the former’s IBF world cruiserweight title but he’s been stripped for not fighting his mandatory challenger.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin; Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker; Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur; For Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro; Cruiserweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori; Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel; For Kabayel’s European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa; Heavyweight

Joshua, two-time world heavyweight champion, considers this event one of the best in the history of the sport and believes he is bound to win, especially because there is talk of a possible fight against Deontay Wilder, who will also be active on the card.

This will be his third fight of 2023 after beating Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius earlier this year, but this weekend’s opponent looks more complicated.

Otto Wallin is an experienced and challenging opponent. It’s a crucial opportunity to prove his worth on the international boxing scene and at heavyweight, on a night when the best in the division, except for champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, will be present and active.

If Joshua wins against Wallin, it will open up new possibilities for the former champion. There is speculation that a win in this fight could bring him closer to facing Deontay Wilder, and then for the coveted bout against the heavyweight champion.

On a bumper card in Saudi Arabia, which continues its boxing revolution, Deontay Wilder will fight Joseph Parker in an equally fascinating contest in the sport’s glamour division. Should both men win, a super fight in 2024 awaits, although Eddie Hearn maintains nothing is signed yet.

It comes at a pivotal moment in the sport’s history, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed fight also set for the Kingdom in 2024.

While pound-for-pound star Dmitry Bivol takes on Britain’s Lyndon Arthur for the WBA light-heavyweight title and Daniel Dubois faces the controversial Jarrell Miller in another heavyweight contest.

Anthony Joshua kept his cards close to his chest with another low-key open workout ahead of Saturday’s fight with Otto Wallin in Riyadh.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua will step into the ring for 30th time this weekend, but the talk ahead of this latest bout in Saudi Arabia has swirled around a proposed clash with Deontay Wilder in 2024.

Wilder will face Joseph Parker on the same bill as Joshua on Saturday night and both men adopted different approaches for their open workouts on Wednesday, with the British boxer doing barely a minute of shadow boxing before he invited local youngsters into the ring.

Instead of Joshua being put through his paces, it was the aspiring fighters who worked up a sweat before the 34-year-old reiterated his focus is all about claiming the 27th victory of his career on Saturday.

The main event will come right after another big heavyweight bout featuring Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker. Wilder and Joshua should both be rooting for each other because this card is supposed to set up a massive fight between Joshua and Wilder set for March 9, 2024, per boxing insider Dan Rafael.

That puts some added pressure on Joshua to perform here. A fight against Wilder has been an object of boxing fan’s desire for years and there’s certainly a nice payday attached to it for the 34-year-old.

Wallin isn’t just going to step aside and let it happen, though. His only career loss came in a unanimous decision to Tyson Fury. He understands that this is a fight that could define his career.

Anthony Joshua is obviously the more accomplished boxer and is the favorite for a reason. However, styles make fights and there are a few things that Wallin has going for him that make him a dangerous underdog.

For one, Wallin fights out of a southpaw stance. Joshua is seasoned enough to have seen that before, but Oleksandr Usyk was able to beat Joshua twice and his angles from the southpaw stance played a role in that.

There’s obviously a skill component to Joshua’s losses. Usyk is an unbeaten world champion whereas Wallin doesn’t have that kind of resume, but he really pushed Fury in the only loss of his career and left him with a bloodied face.

Joshua has been a tough fighter to predict since his loss to Ruiz nearly five years ago. In that time he’s been through multiple trainers who have tried to instill confidence and help him come up with a clear vision for his style.

Joshua turned to Robert Garcia when he lost to Usyk the first time around. Then he went to Derrick James for bouts against Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. For this fight he made yet another switch to Ben Davison. The trainer has worked with Tyson Fury and Billy Joe Saunders as well as Josh Taylor.