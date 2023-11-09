Click Here to Watch CMA Awards 2023 Live Free

Country music’s biggest night! Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning return as co-hosts of the 57th annual CMA Awards airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 8) at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Lainey Wilson leads the pack for the second year in a row with nine nominations including entertainer of the year, album of the year and female vocalist of the year. Following behind Wilson are Jelly Roll with five nominations and Luke Combs and HARDY with four nods each.

Other nominees include Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde and Carrie Underwood.

Read on for more details about the 2023 CMA Awards including performers, presenters and how to watch from anywhere.

How to Watch & the 2023 CMA Awards for Free

The 2023 CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. The show is set to air at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day.

Whether you’re a cable or satellite user or a cord-cutter, there are a variety of ways to watch and stream the CMA Awards live and on-demand such as DirecTV Stream.

Cable and satellite typically take longer to set up, but if you’re pressed for time, streaming is the best option. You can watch the CMAs live on DirecTV Stream, Sling, Fubo TV and Vidgo, all of which free trials or discounted rates. If you’re streaming from outside of the U.S., use ExpressVPN to access ABC and more.

Want to stream on Hulu? Plans start at $7.99/month after a free 30-day trial. To watch live television, upgrade to Hulu + Live TV for access to 90+ live channels, Hulu and more.

If you’d rather not join a streamer, you can access ABC with an antenna (like this one at Amazon). You can also watch on ABC.com, but you’ll need a cable or streaming provider to log-in.

2023 CMA Awards Performers & Presenters

The CMA Awards will feature a tribute to Jimmy Buffett performed by Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band and Mac McAnally.

Some of the performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, McAnally, McBryde, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Post Malone, K. Michelle, Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, The War and Treaty, Morgan Wallen, Wilson and Zac Brown Band.

Paula Abdul, Bill Anderson, Nate Bargatze, Kevin Cahoon, Jordan Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Darius Rucker, Martina McBride and Keith Urban are among the