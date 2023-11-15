sınır değer hesapla


Gaza: 100 bodies to be buried in mass grave in Al-Shifa Hospital due to continuous Israeli airstrikes

(WATCH STREAM) India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Stream Broadcast Free 15 November 2023

15th Nov 2023
IND vs NZ, semi-final live streaming: India and New Zealand, two cricketing giants will meet in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The match is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra at 2:00 pm IST.

Watch India vs New Zealand Live
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final Live

This is the second time that India and New Zealand will face each other in a World Cup semi-final, the last was in 2019. In the 2019 World Cup semi-final, New Zealand ousted India from the tournament by defeating them in the knockout match by 18 runs.
The two teams will square off in yet another high-intensity knock-out match at the iconic Wankhede wicket.
IND vs NZ semi-final, World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand live-streaming details
Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:
India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan- PTV Sports
Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
US and Canada- ESPN+
UK- Sky Sports and My5
New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: When is India vs New Zealand match to be played?- Date
The India vs New Zealand match will be played on Wednesday, October 15.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs New Zealand match will be played?- Time
The India vs New Zealand match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs New Zealand match be played?- Venue
The India vs New Zealand match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs New Zealand match online?
The India vs New Zealand match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
IND vs NZ semi-final, World Cup 2032: India vs New Zealand probable playing XI
India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

