CFL Grey Cup Today, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers faces the Montreal Alouettes live from the Tim Horton’s Field in Edmonton, Ontario. Last week, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers played very well.

TORONTO — The 110th Grey Cup will see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Montreal Alouettes on November 19.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET and TSN’s live coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with the network’s five-hour pre-game show – Grey Cup Sunday. RDS’s coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch Montreal Alouettes vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Who: Montreal Alouettes vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

When: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023

Live Link: 110th Grey Cup Live

Tournament: CFL Grey Cup 2023

Time: Sunday, November 19 @ 6p

The Montreal Alouettes Honkers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Timberjacks at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The 2023 CFL season comes down to the Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, as the two meet in Hamilton on Sunday for the 110th Grey Cup. Montreal defeated the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final, while Winnipeg took care of business against the BC Lions in the West Final.

On paper, the first Winnipeg Blue Bombers-Montreal Alouettes Grey Cup contest in history feels like a mismatch.

Of course, many were saying the same thing last week about the Alouettes-Toronto Argonauts East final — and we all know how that turned out.

The upstart Als, after going winless against the three top teams in the CFL (Toronto, Winnipeg and the B.C. Lions during the season), stunned the 16-2 Argonauts last week to earn a spot in Sunday’s title tilt in Hamilton.

Montreal has momentum, too, having won seven in a row.

This will be the Als’ toughest test yet as they face a Blue Bombers team that has made reaching Grey Cups a habit. However, the Blue Bombers aren’t fully healthy as star receiver Dalton Schoen (ankle) and linebacker Adam Bighill (calf) are listed as game-time decisions

CFL Grey Cup Here’s a look at the 110th Grey Cup.

The Montreal Alouettes (13-7) and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (15-4) collide on Sunday evening in the 2023 Grey Cup. This rivalry dates back to 1969, as Winnipeg leads Montreal 49-47-2 overall. The Blue Bombers have won three of the last four games against the Alouettes, including a 47-17 win over Montreal in Week 12.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET at Tim Horton’s Field in Edmonton, Ontario. Winnipeg is an 8-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points that will be scored, is 47 in the latest Blue Bombers vs Alouettes odds. Before locking in any Alouettes vs. Blue Bombers picks, be sure to see the 2023 Grey Cup predictions from SportsLine’s Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan

Which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and knows the game from a player’s perspective. Hunt’s dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him finish 48-38 on all XFL and USFL spread picks in 2023, and he’s 50-37-1 in the CFL this year. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Blue Bombers vs. Alouettes and just locked in his picks and 2023 Grey Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several betting lines and trends for Alouettes vs. Blue Bombers:

Hunt has analyzed this matchup, and while we can tell you he’s leaning Over the point total. He has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Blue Bombers vs Alouettes in the Grey Cup. And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blue Bombers vs Alouettes spread to back. All from the expert who is on an amazing 50-37 run on picks involving the CFL, and find out.