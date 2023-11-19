...........


Palestine: 13 Palestinians killed in 4 days in West Bank

Russia, US, UK abstain from UN Sec Council vote on ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

Gaza: Israeli army storms Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Gaza: Israeli airstrikes level 12 dwellings in Jabalia, killing 31 Palestinians

WHO chief says Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital no longer functioning as medical facility

Gaza: 100 bodies to be buried in mass grave in Al-Shifa Hospital due to continuous Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: Israel airstrikes target four Gaza hospitals, killing many

Occupied West Bank: 178 Palestinians killed, 2,280 arrested

Gaza: 900,000 civilians remain in besieged Gaza City

Gaza: Israel air strikes killed more Palestinian civilians in a month than Russia killed Ukrainian civilians in 20 months

‘Enough is enough’ , UN agency chiefs demand immediate Gaza ceasefire

Gaza: 51 Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp

Gaza: UN chief ‘horrified’ by Israel strike on Gaza ambulance convoy killing 15 injuring 60

Gaza: Israel’s Jabalia attacks a ‘war crimes’, says UN experts

Gaza: 1,000 Palestinian civilians killed, injured, missing from deliberate Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp

Israeli document suggests relocating Gazans to Sinai

Gaza: 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on mosque in Gaza

Sarajevo mosque calls for night prayer as Israel intensifies Gaza attack

Illegal Israeli settlers threaten Palestinians with new ‘Nakba’ in West Bank

    • WATCH India vs Australia Live Streaming Free 2023 Online TV Channel

19th Nov 2023
India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch World Cup Final for free on TV and streaming

IND vs AUS Final Live Streaming Details: High-flying India clash against the mighty Australian side in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmeabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans can enjoy the live streaming for free on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website.

India and Australia clash in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19. Both teams are facing each other in the final of the tournament after 20 years and are expected to produce a thriller after stellar performances in this edition.Australia are eyeing their sixth ODI World Cup title having last triumphed in 2015. They started their 2023 campaign with big defeats against India and South Africa but quickly recovered to make a stunning comeback. Pat Cumins-led side won the remaining seven group matches and beat South Africa in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, the tournament hosts India are enjoying their best-ever World Cup campaign with 10 wins in 10 games and all came with dominant results. They registered the highest-ever total in the semifinal to beat New Zealand by 70 runs where Virat Kohli famously scored his 50th ODI century and Mohammed Shami bagged record seven wickets.

India and Australia have played each other 13 times in ODI World Cup history where the Men in Blue have recorded only five wins. But Rohit Sharma’s side has an impressive head-to-head record against Australia in recent encounters and enters the final as favourites.

When and where to watch India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Final live and for free on TV and OTT in India?
The final of the 2023 edition is set to get underway from 2:00 PM IST in Ahmedabad but there is a closing ceremony scheduled from 12:30 PM which is available for the fans watching on digital screens. The India vs Australia World Cup final free live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar application and premium users can enjoy highest highest-quality streaming on both Webstire and the app.

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the World Cup 2023 and the final will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports HD Hindi, Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

IND vs AUS live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 final India vs Australia live on mobile, TV.IND vs AUS final 2023 live streaming: India and Australia will meet in the final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat at 12:00 pm IST.After a nail-biting semi-final match between South Africa and Australia, Pat Cummins & Co. has made it into the finale of the tournament. The unbeatable India has already entered into the finals after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final match. The final match between the two cricketing giants India and Australia will be an exciting watch.

IND vs AUS final final, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia live-streaming details.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Australia match to be played?- Date
The India vs Australia match will be played on Sunday, October 19.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Australia match will be played?- Time
The India vs Australia match will be played at 12:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Australia match be played?- Venue
The India vs Australia match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia match?
The live telecast of the India vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs Australia match online?
The India vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia final probable playing XI
India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming, World Cup 2023 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia live?
India vs Australia Live Streaming, World Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma-led India will look take on Pat Cummins’ Austr

