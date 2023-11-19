Australia vs India Final Live Online Broadcast Free 19 November 2023| AUS vs IND LIVE STEAM

IND vs AUS Final Live Streaming Details: High-flying India clash against the mighty Australian side in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmeabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans can enjoy the live streaming for free on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website.

India and Australia clash in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19. Both teams are facing each other in the final of the tournament after 20 years and are expected to produce a thriller after stellar performances in this edition.Australia are eyeing their sixth ODI World Cup title having last triumphed in 2015. They started their 2023 campaign with big defeats against India and South Africa but quickly recovered to make a stunning comeback. Pat Cumins-led side won the remaining seven group matches and beat South Africa in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, the tournament hosts India are enjoying their best-ever World Cup campaign with 10 wins in 10 games and all came with dominant results. They registered the highest-ever total in the semifinal to beat New Zealand by 70 runs where Virat Kohli famously scored his 50th ODI century and Mohammed Shami bagged record seven wickets.

India and Australia have played each other 13 times in ODI World Cup history where the Men in Blue have recorded only five wins. But Rohit Sharma’s side has an impressive head-to-head record against Australia in recent encounters and enters the final as favourites.

The final of the 2023 edition is set to get underway from 2:00 PM IST in Ahmedabad but there is a closing ceremony scheduled from 12:30 PM which is available for the fans watching on digital screens. The India vs Australia World Cup final free live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar application and premium users can enjoy highest highest-quality streaming on both Webstire and the app.

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the World Cup 2023 and the final will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports HD Hindi, Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

The India vs Australia match will be played on Sunday, October 19.

The India vs Australia match will be played at 12:00 pm IST.

The India vs Australia match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The live telecast of the India vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

The India vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia final probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

