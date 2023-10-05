How to watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards tonight (10/5/23) with a FREE live stream

Nominees Peso Pluma, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny will perform at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The awards show will air at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, on Telemundo and simulcast on Peacock. The blue carpet pre-show starts at 7 p.m. According to Billboard, Pluma leads the nominations followed by Bad Bunny, Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Shakira and Fuerza Regida. The show will be hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera. Other performers will include Calibre 50, Chiquis, Eddy Lover, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Justin Quiles, Manuel Torizo, Marc Anthony, Marshmello, Tini and Yandel. The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards are less than a week away, where Peso Pluma leads the pack as a 21-time finalists across 15 categories. Following the Mexican star are Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, each 15-time finalists for the 2023 event, including four together for their collaboration on “un X100to;” Karol G, a 13-time finalist; and 12-time finalists Shakira and Fuerza Regida. In addition to their nods, Peso Pluma, Grupo Frontera, and Bad Bunny have all been confirmed to perform at the coveted Latin music awards ceremony. The former is set to take center stage for a worldwide TV premiere (Bunny recently released a new reggaeton track called “Un Preview”). Hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera, and set to air Thursday, Oct. 5 on Telemundo, the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards counts with over 25 confirmed performers. Below, check out the full list of performers, presenters, and how to watch.

Nominations include: Artist of the year

Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Karol G and Peso Pluma. New artist of the year – Bizarrap, Chino Pacas, Grupo Frontera, Peso Pluma and Yng Lvcas. Tour of the year – Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Grupo Firme, Karol G and Rauw Alexjandro. Crossover artist of the year – Justin Timberlake, Lil Jon, Maitre Gims, Marshmello and Sean Paul. Global 200 Latin artist of the year – Bad Bunny, Feid, Karol G, Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera.