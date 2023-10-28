[Virgin TV]Fury v Ngannou PPV Live Stream Free

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou collide in a massive boxing crossover event in Saudi Arabia tonight.

The title of ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ is up for grabs on a huge and no doubt somewhat bizarre evening at the newly-constructed Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Reigning WBC world heavyweight champion Fury is the overwhelming favourite to box circles around Ngannou, the formidable former UFC heavyweight champion who is set for a major payday in the Middle East but isn’t being given a chance by many of coming even close to upsetting the self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’.

Fury, one of the most decorated champions in the heavyweight division, has contemplated retirement on and off for the last few years as talks of making a unification bout with Anthony Joshua and then Oleksandr Usyk seemed to stall out. His last two ventures to the ring were not of championship caliber in many eyes as he stopped both Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in 2022. Now, if successful on Saturday, he and Usyk have signed contracts for a meeting in December to finally crown a four-belt undisputed champion.

The undercard really doesn’t do much for casual fans checking in for the spectacle that expected in the main event. But the fights to go off before Fury and Ngannou hit the ring are all heavyweight contests with a few names hardcore fans might recognize. Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye set as the chief support bout for the main event. Plus, former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker is back in action when he takes on Simon Kean. And veteran Carlos Takam hits the ring once more when he battles with Martin Bakole.

The action gets underway at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information listed below.