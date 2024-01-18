.... .... .... .... .... .... .... .... ....


    • (TV/Streaming) Côte d’Ivoire – Nigéria En Direct Streaming Gratuit TV 18 January 2024

18th Jan 2024

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

Super Eagles meet the hosts in an eye-catching Group A clash
Hosts Ivory Coast meet Nigeria in a heavyweight clash at the Africa Cup of Nations today.

The Ivorians shook off any AFCON nerves and sailed to a routine 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in their opening fixture, though the Super Eagles did not find things so straightforward a day later.

Equatorial Guinea held them to a frustrating 1-1 draw, putting major pressure on Nigeria heading into what was already one of their toughest tasks on paper.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game today, with Equatorial Guinea taking on Guinea-Bissau first as the second round of group stage fixtures begins.

Where to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria
TV channel: In the UK, today’s massive Group A game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4:55pm GMT ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: preview


After an impressive win in their opening game against Guinea-Bissau, thanks to goals from Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso, the Ivory Coast now have the chance to secure a statement victory that would virtually ensure their place in the knockout stages. The odds certainly appear in their favor as host nations have only lost one of their last 38 group stages games at the AFCON.

While the Elephants will full of confidence, Nigeria may well be feeling the pressure after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in their Group A opener. The Super Eagles know they will have to deliver a much-improved display in this crucial fixture and will be hoping that star striker Victor Osimhen can provide a serious goal threat. The forward had been struggling for Napoli in recent weeks but equalised against Equatorial Guinea and has an impressive record for his nation, scoring 21 goals in just 27 games.

Can Osmihen fire his side to victory? Or will the Ivory Coast take a huge step towards progressing from the group stage? These questions will answered today so read on as we explain how to get a Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live stream and watch the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 wherever you are.

