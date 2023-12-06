Thompson vs Central – Phenix City LIVE AHSAA 7A Football Championship Dec. 6, 2023

Stream: Central Phenix Vs Thompson Live Championship On (Free Trial)

The Central (Phenix City, AL) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Thompson (Alabaster, AL) on Wednesday, December 6 @ 7p. This game is a part of the “2023 AHSAA Football Playoffs – 7A” tournament.

Watch Central Phenix vs Thompson Live

This is the game that the Thompson Warriors have worked towards all season. One more game to accomplish their goal of a state championship, and one more game to make history as the first Alabama school to win five straight state championships. To do that, however, they will need to face a familiar foe, the top-ranked team in the state and arguably the greatest challenge to their title reign yet: the Central-Phenix City Red Devils in the Class 7A state championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

For four of the last six seasons, Central has stood at the finish line for Thompson as the last hurdle to clear before winning the state championship, and each of the last three times, the Warriors have come out victorious. However, this may be one of the best Central teams the Warriors have faced. Patrick Nix’s side has some of the top players in the state, including five-star Texas A&M commit Cameron Coleman and three-star junior Daylyn Upshaw at receiver and a pair of three-star future Alabama players in safety Rydarrius Morgan and defensive lineman Isaiah Faga.