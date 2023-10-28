Live==►► Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Live

Ngannou, meanwhile, has his own unique story to reach this point. Ngannou fought out of his contract with UFC after successfully defending the heavyweight crown against Ciryl Gane in January 2022. An advocate for fighters’ rights and pay, he constantly clashed with Dana White in trying to make things better for others. Upon leaving the organization, Ngannou set out on his own to get a better deal and the hopes of securing a dream boxing match.

He’ll be able to check the latter off his bucket list when he makes the walk on Saturday night.

The latest episode in the crossover boxing boom is set to go down. A pair of heavyweight champions will clash inside the boxing ring at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night when WBC and lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury meets former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou.

Fury, one of the most decorated champions in the heavyweight division, has contemplated retirement on and off for the last few years as talks of making a unification bout with Anthony Joshua and then Oleksandr Usyk seemed to stall out. His last two ventures to the ring were not of championship caliber in many eyes as he stopped both Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in 2022. Now, if successful on Saturday, he and Usyk have signed contracts for a meeting in December to finally crown a four-belt undisputed champion.