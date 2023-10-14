KSI vs Tommy Fury LIVE Fight ON TV Channel. Here is our full guide to KSI vs Tommy Fury fight live streaming or watching it on TV.

KSI vs Tommy Fury: Everything You Need to Know About the Crossover Boxing Match

On 14 October 2023, two of the most popular figures in the world of entertainment will face each other in a highly anticipated cruiserweight boxing match. KSI, the YouTube sensation and rapper, will take on Tommy Fury, the professional boxer and reality TV star, in what billed as Judgement Day. The bout will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, and will streamed live on DAZN. Here is everything you need to know about the fight, from the background and build-up to the undercard and how to watch.

Background and build-up

KSI and Fury have been involved in a war of words for months, ever since Fury called out KSI after his split decision win over Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February 2023. KSI initially declined the challenge, saying he had no interest in fighting Fury, who he dismissed as a ܜLove Island rejectܝ. However, things changed after KSIܙs controversial no contest against Joe Fournier in May 2023, when Fury confronted KSI in the ring and agreed to fight him next. The pair then had a heated exchange at the press conference in August 2023, where Furyܙs father John Fury caused chaos by throwing tables into the crowd.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, is one of the most successful YouTubers of all time, with over 23 million subscribers on his main channel.

Fury, whose full name is Thomas Fury, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. He is also a professional boxer, who has won all nine of his fights so far, four by knockout. He rose to fame after appearing on the. Fifth series of Love Island in 2019, where he met his fiancee Molly-Mae Hague. The couple welcomed their first child Bambi in January 2023.

Undercard

The fight between KSI and Fury will part of a star-studded event called MF & DAZN: X Series 10 ܓ The Prime Card. Which will feature another crossover boxing match as the co-main event. Logan Paul, KSIܙs former opponent and business partner, will face Dillon Danis, a mixed martial artist and Conor McGregorܙs training partner. Paul and Danis have also been trading insults for a long time. And will finally settle their score in the ring.

The undercard will also include a rematch between American. YouTuber Deen the Great and Iraqi Golden Gloves champion Walid Sharks for the MFB lightweight title. The two fought for the first time in December 2022, when Great won by technical knockout in the third round.

How to watch

The fight between KSI and Fury will streamed live on DAZN. A global sports streaming service that offers access to various sports events and original content. DAZN available in over 200 countries and territories, and can accessed through various devices such as smart TVs. Smartphones, tablets, computers and game consoles. To watch the fight on DAZN. You will need to subscribe to the service and pay a monthly or annual fee.

Sky Q and Sky+ HD customers can also subscribe to the DAZN 1 HD channel to access pay-per-view events such as KSI vs Fury. You can do this by going to the apps section on your Sky box and selecting DAZN. You may need to update your box to the latest software if you