Shane Mosley On Ryan Garcia Problems: “He Must Focus On This Fight” With Oscar Duarte

Shane Mosley thinks that Ryan Garcia must forget about his problems with Bernard Hopkins & Oscar De La Hoya and focus on his fight against Oscar Duarte this Saturday, December 2, live on DAZN.

Mosley sees Ryan’s issues that surfaced today with Hopkins & De La Hoya as a distraction and not a good one ahead of his important twelve round fight against the hard-hitting Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Ryan Garcia’s advantages over Duarte: Speed Power Experience Ring IQ The only thing that should matter to the 25-year-old Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) is ensuring he wins this fight with Duarte because if he loses, his career will be in sorry shape. At that point, Ryan would have more problems than just De La Hoya & Hopkins to worry about.

As De La Hoya pointed out today, Ryan has to win a world title because he hasn’t won one yet, and he wants to help him. By the time De la Hoya was Ryan’s age at 25, he’d already captured four division world titles. Let that sink in for a minute. Ryan is still struggling to capture his first world title, and it’s unclear how many more years it’ll take for that to happen if it ever does.

RYAN GARCIA’S PROBLEMS WITH GOLDEN BOY ARE A DISTRACTION “

I got negative vibes from Ryan. It could be a mistake because you shouldn’t be thinking about Oscar [De La Hoya] or Bernard or whatever they’re doing and bring that to the press conference, even though I live Ryan Garcia,” said Shane Mosley to Fight Hub TV, talking about his thoughts on Ryan Garcia using today’s final press conference for his fight with Oscar Duarte on Saturday night to criticize his promoters, Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins.

Ryan looked keyed up from the moment today’s press conference started, and you could tell he would use his time at the podium to get even with Hopkins.

In a way, it was childish that Ryan let his emotions run amok and showed no discipline. It was the same reason he lost his fight with Gervonta Davis.

Ryan Garcia lacks discipline

He wasn’t disciplined and wouldn’t stay under control, and Tank took advantage of recklessness. Ryan wants to be a world champion one day, but that won’t happen if he can’t govern his thoughts.