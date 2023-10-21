reddit@stream!*England vs South Africa Rugby Live stream@reddit

Rugby World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Preview: England v South Africa Everything you need to know about England v South Africa at Stade de France, on Saturday, 21 October.

The finalists from four years ago – and the finalists from the last time that Rugby World Cup hosted by France – meet a round earlier in 2023.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has kept faith with the starting XV and bench that beat France at the same venue last Sunday. Cobus Reinach and Duane Vermeulen keep their places at scrum-half and number eight respectively.

Siya Kolisi, meanwhile, will captain the side for the 11th time in a Rugby World Cup match, equalling John Smit’s record.

For England, Joe Marler and George Martin come in at loose-head prop and second-row respectively, replacing. Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum, who drop to the bench. Freddie Steward recalled at full-back in place of Marcus Smith.

In total, 26 of the 43 players from the Rugby World Cup 2019 final are back for another go in Saint-Denis in 2023 – with Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje. Jamie George and captain Owen Farrell starting for England then and now; and Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe. Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Vermeulen, Damian de Allende. Cheslin Kolbe and Kolisi doing the same for the Springboks.

FIXTURE: England v South Africa

GROUND: Stade de France (80,023)

KICK-OFF: 21:00 local time (GMT+2)

Ahead of England’s Rugby World Cup semi-final, we take a look at some reasons for optimism. England vs South Africa takes place on Saturday (8pm kick-off UK time). The match in Paris is a repeat of the 2019 final which the Springboks won