We have completed the first month of football and that means a whole lot of things. Week 4 brought with it the first game Bears played overseas in 2023. It also marked the end of weekly 32-team action as we will get bye weeks until everybody is back playing in Week 15 by mid-December.

Oh, and of course, it also has us looking at the worst TNF matchup of the season to date — at least, on paper, and judging by both teams’ outlooks and records.

Enter your Chicago Bears (0-4) and your Washington Commanders (2-2).

Nobody counted on the Commanders being relevant this year, but the vibes are nice and although they have split their games through the first month they came close to beating the Eagles and started the season 2-0. Not bad!

Nobody counted on the Bears doing anything … and in fact, they are entering Week 5 having lost 14 consecutive games dating back to last year. Ugh.

The Commanders are the obvious favorites to win Thursday’s matchup; the oddsmakers are giving them a 5.5-point advantage over the Bears. Chicago got things completely right last Sunday … until it didn’t, for a plethora of reasons, but this game should offer a good amount of points scored between both teams boasting plain bad defenses and entering TNF with an O/U of 44.5 points.

If you’re a Chicago Bears fan, I feel for you. It’s not been good, to say the least. The most promising thing about Bears football this season is how the 2024 NFL Draft is shaping up, isn’t it?

The Bears are 0-4 and although they came supremely close to winning their first game of the season last Sunday against the Broncos they ultimately fell short.

How do the Bears and Commanders arrive at their TNF matchup?

Chicago has not been good on the actual football field, and the Bears players have also been a landmine in the fantasy realm. Other than Justin Fields (and just because of his career-type game last Sunday), no member of the Bears is ranked inside the top 50 players of the season with WR DJ Moore close but not quite there.

Washington started the year flying, winning its first two contests only to lose its latest two. That said, those two losses came against two Super Bowl contenders, so it’s not that they aren’t at least partially excusable (the Week 3 disaster perhaps wasn’t, actually).

Last weekend, facing the Philadelphia Eagles, QB Sam Howell proved to be capable of bouncing back after throwing four interceptions a week earlier. He completed arguably his best game as a pro, led his team into overtime and although he couldn’t beat the Eagles he was solid across the four quarters and extra time.

The Commanders, in contrast to the Bears, have a handful of playmakers in their squad putting up numbers weekly. Howell is barely a top-30 player among all fantasy-eligible performers and much worse than Fields through four weeks, but WR Terry McLaurin and RB Brian Robinson have produced good returns in the early season.

TNF Week 5: Injury Report

Even though it’s already been a month of grueling football, these two squads enter their TNF matchup nearly with a clean bill of health.

The Bears won’t have Chase Claypool available for this game and most probably going forward after he was a healthy scratch last Sunday. His situation will eventually lead both parties to part ways sooner rather than later.

Other than that, Chicago won’t miss any skill-position player Thursday as they didn’t enter this week with any injury putting anybody in a dangerous position. The Bears will also enjoy the return of offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, a projected starter who is coming off Injured Reserve. Defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson missed the second consecutive walkthrough Tuesday and are expected to sit Thursday’s game.

The Commanders are in a little shakier situation, although not overly concerning judging by what went down Sunday and the latest injury reports coming from the franchise.

Washington started the week listing two players as DNP,

Two as limited, and two as full participants on Monday’s walkthrough. That changed for the better Tuesday with everybody back participating even if limited.

For fantasy purposes, WR Curtis Samuel is nursing a quad injury while WR Jahan Dotson suffered an ankle injury last Sunday that put him out for a few snaps although he returned in time to catch the touchdown that forced overtime. Both are expected to play on TNF.

Finally, RB Chris Rodriguez missed Week 4 due to illness but he should return. TE Logan Thomas suffered a concussion that ruled him out for Week 3 but he already played last Sunday and was not listed in the injury reports released ahead of TNF at any point.

First things first: none of these two defenses is what you would consider otherworldly. Picking on the Bears unit without mentioning the Commanders’ own struggles could be understood as an undeserved dig, so there’s that.

At the end of the day though, this TNF matchup comes down to which offense you trust more when both face below-average defenses. That has to be the Commanders.

Just so that’s not based on pure feelings but actual data, I have run a little calculation of the volatility of all players involved in this matchup who have played at least three games this season. Five of the seven most volatile performers expected to play Thursday belong to the Bears, with Fields and Kmet leading the way.

Chicago’s defense as a whole has two sacks through four games, the fewest across the NFL, and they only apply QB pressures on 15.1% of the snaps they defend (third-lowest in the NFL). To put the cherry on top, the Bears defenders have missed the seventh-most tackles (30) through Week 4.