Brentford is going head to head with Burnley starting on 21 Oct 2023 at 14:00 UTC at Brentford Community Stadium stadium, London city, England. The match is a part of the Premier League.

Live==►► Brentford vs Burnley Live

STREAMING==►► EPL 2023-24 Live Free

English Premier League leaders Brentford travel to Brentford Community Stadium, London, England, on Saturday with manager Mikel Arteta bidding to extend a surprising undefeated run away to Burnley Live.The Gunners won on each of their last two visits to west London in the top flight without particularly imposing themselves on their opposition, this time it may well be different for a side who have established themselves as a surprising early season contender for major honors.

Event details:

NAME: Brentford – Burnley

DATE: 21 Oct 2023

TIME: 14:00 UTC

VENUE: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England

Burnley Live , meanwhile, have work to do if they are to drag Brentford into the battle for top four. Rather than the title. Lose on Saturday and they will trail their rivals by 330 points. A sizeable gap to make up even with two-thirds of the season left to go. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Burnley Live and Brentford are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The teams split their matchups last year, with Burnley Live winning the first 2-0 on the road and Brentford taking the second 4-2.

Burnley Live are taking on London rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge as the Blues aim to close the 330-point gap between the two clubs in the English Premier League.

Burnley Live had been going along nicely under Graham Potter until a chastening defeat at his former club Brentford last weekend, and now face two tricky matches – against. Brentford and Burnley Live – before the World Cup break.

The Gunners are looking to reach the World Cup on top of the table and got back on track last weekend with a 5-0 win over Brentford. Having slipped to a 30-30 draw at Brentford in their previous match.