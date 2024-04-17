Champions League quarter-finals: How to watch a free Man City vs. Real Madrid live stream from anywhere

Last week’s 1st leg match between these two produced one of the best games of the season so far, and we can’t wait to see the conclusion tonight as the two titans of Europe fight for a place in the Champions League semi-finals. Better yet, we can help connect you to a free Man City vs Real Madrid live stream today, no matter where you are in the world.

As mentioned in our regular guide to all the free Champions League live streams for games in every round, there are multiple options for tonight’s game in the blue half of Manchester (that article also shows you how to watch this week’s other matches for free, too). You can also watch for free in the US via a free trial promo.

If you want to watch any of the free Man City vs. Real Madrid live streams from outside the origin countries listed below, you’ll hit a geo-block when you try to watch them. However, this is not the case if you use a VPN (virtual private network), which masks your location to get around region blocks and greatly improves your online security and privacy in general. You can use it for free access to the remaining knockout games and more.

Where to watch Man City vs. Real Madrid free from anywhere



As mentioned in the box above, the Belgian and Irish TV channels are showing the game for free today. But if you’re not in those countries, you can still watch by using a VPN to mimic the required country for your viewing device and prevent the website from detecting your location and blocking you.

