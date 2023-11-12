sınır değer hesapla


Gaza: 100 bodies to be buried in mass grave in Al-Shifa Hospital due to continuous Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: Israel airstrikes target four Gaza hospitals, killing many

Occupied West Bank: 178 Palestinians killed, 2,280 arrested

Gaza: 900,000 civilians remain in besieged Gaza City

Gaza: Israel air strikes killed more Palestinian civilians in a month than Russia killed Ukrainian civilians in 20 months

‘Enough is enough’ , UN agency chiefs demand immediate Gaza ceasefire

Gaza: 51 Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp

Gaza: UN chief ‘horrified’ by Israel strike on Gaza ambulance convoy killing 15 injuring 60

Gaza: Israel’s Jabalia attacks a ‘war crimes’, says UN experts

Gaza: 1,000 Palestinian civilians killed, injured, missing from deliberate Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp

Israeli document suggests relocating Gazans to Sinai

Gaza: 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on mosque in Gaza

Sarajevo mosque calls for night prayer as Israel intensifies Gaza attack

Illegal Israeli settlers threaten Palestinians with new ‘Nakba’ in West Bank

‘Clear violations of humanitarian law’ by Israel in Gaza, says UN Sec Gen

US asks Qatar to tone down Gaza coverage, just days after Reporters Without Borders slammed Israel’s attempted media blackout of siege

Palestine: 110 Palestinians killed overnight in Israeli attacks across Gaza Strip

Gaza Siege: Israel strikes 320 targets, killing over 400 Palestinians on Sunday

Saudi Arabia: MBS stressed to PM Sunak it considered targeting civilians in Gaza by Israel “henious crime”

UMMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday's UFC 295 event, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event will be for the vacant light heavyweight title as former champ Jiri Prochazka looks to regain the belt he never lost following an injury layoff against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Join MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, Conner Burks, and other special guests to watch along with UFC 295 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall battle it out for the interim heavyweight title following an injury to champion Jon Jones.

UFC 295 also features a pivotal battle in the strawweight division as former champ Jessica Andrade faces Mackenzie Dern, along with a fan-friendly lightweight tilt between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis.

The UFC 295 main card opens with Pat Sabatini facing 2023 Rookie of the Year contender Diego Lopes.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 295 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT.

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

