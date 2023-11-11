UFC 295 live stream: How to watch Prochazka vs Pereira online, match card, start time. 517 days after being crowned Light Heavyweight champion. Jiri Prochazka is back in the octagon for UFC 295. The unpredictable Czech fighter. A veteran of the UFC circuit, was forced to vacate the belt after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery. He’s now back to reclaim the vacant title, with Alex Pereira standing in his way.

Pereira, a former UFC Middleweight champion, has much less experience than his opponent at Madison Square Gardens. Only fought in 10 matches, two of which ended in defeat. However, becoming a titleist one year after making his UFC bow shows what an impressive and adaptable fighter ‘Poatan’ is.

The former world kickboxing champion has amazing striking prowess. Evident from the six KOs he’s scored in his short career so far. With two wins already for the Brazilian at the MSG, could he make it three in a row with another title to boot?

To lend further bite to this contest, Pereira has been training with the retired former Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, the man who lost his belt to Prochazka in 2022. With much at stake for both fighters, who each possess great knockout power but very different fighting styles, it has the makings of a Fight of the Year contender.

Co-headlining UFC 295 is the contest involving Sergei Pavlovich against Tom Aspinall for the interim Heavyweight championship title.

We’re expecting something extra special for the 30th anniversary of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, so read on as we explain how to watch UFC 295 from anywhere.