    [Official™!] Egypt vs Ghana Live Free Coverage ON TV Channel 18 january 2024

[Official™!] Egypt vs Ghana Live Free Coverage ON TV Channel 18 january 2024

18th Jan 2024
[Official™!] Egypt vs Ghana Live Free Coverage ON TV Channel 18 january 2024

Egypt v Ghana on TV: Channel, start time and how to watch online tonight
Egypt and Ghana will look to bounce back from disappointing starts to the African Cup of Nations when they face off in a crucial Group B clash.

Ghana, meanwhile, got off to the worst possible start, as Chris Hughton’s side suffered a huge upset at the hands of Cape Verde. The Black Stars now have just one win in their last five games and know another defeat tonight will represent a hammer blow to their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming match. Get the latest odds and tips here.

When is Egypt vs Ghana?

The match kicks off on Thursday 18 January at 8pm GMT and takes place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 7.55pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations. Where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Egypt have no injury concerns following their first game and expected to field a strong side as they look to get their first win of the tournament.

Ghana, meanwhile, will be hoping to welcome key player Mohammed Kudus back into the squad. The West Ham player picked up an injury before the tournament and did not feature against Cape Verde.

