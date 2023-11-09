Click Here to Watch CMA Awards 2023 Live Free

Watch Country Music Awards 2023 Live Stream Online for FREE

Where to watch the 2023 CMA Awards, plus who’s nominated and performing free online

It’s almost time to celebrate country music’s best and brightest stars for a glamorous evening at the Country Music Association awards ceremony.

The 57th annual CMA awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and will feature live performances, a star-studded guest list and formative moments for performers who are both staples in the industry and up-and-coming stars.

The big night will include performances from Jelly Roll, HARDY, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Old Dominion, Megan Moroney, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and many more.

As country’s biggest night comes around, we’re here to answer all your questions: Who will be there? Who else will perform? How do you tune in to the awards?

We’ve got answers.

When are the CMA Awards and what channel is it on?

The CMA awards are live from Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. EST. Viewers can tune into the awards on ABC and local ABC stations.

The award ceremony will also be broadcast internationally.

Where to stream CMA Awards 2023

Yes, there are multiple streaming options for the CMA awards online through ABC Instant Access.

Fans can also watch the awards the next day on Hulu.

Who’s hosting the CMA Awards?

Like last year’s ceremony, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be returning to the stage as co-hosts.

Country singer Bryan, who has won the night’s biggest prize, “Entertainer of the Year,” multiple times will team up with the National Football League Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning, a country music nerd himself, and Bryan, the “Country Girl” singer, will in fact “Play It Again” together, bringing their lively duo back onstage for a reprise.

Who’s performing at the CMA Awards?

The night will be filled to the brim with performances from country’s biggest stars. Here’s who is performing and what they will be singing.

Opening performance by Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Performance by Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band

Country classic medley by HARDY, Morgan Wallen and Post Malone

Jelly Roll and K. Michelle, “Love Can Build a Bridge”

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney, “Can’t Break Up Now”

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town, “Delta Dawn”

Morgan Wallen and Special Guest

Kelsea Ballerini, “Leave Me Again”

Luke Bryan, No. 1 Hits Medley

Luke Combs, “Where the Wild Things Are”

Dan + Shay, “Save Me The Trouble”

Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”

Cody Johnson, “The Painter”

Ashley McBryde, “Light On In The Kitchen”

Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

The War And Treaty, “That’s How Love Is Made”

Lainey Wilson, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”

Who are the CMA Award nominees?

Wilson took this year’s nominations by storm, garnering an astounding nine nominations. Wilson is the fourth artist in history to have earned nine nominations, with predecessors Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson and Miranda Lambert reaching that summit in the past.

First-time nominee Jelly Roll lead with five nominations as well with Combs and HARDY following close after with four nominations. Artists Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Stapleton and Wallen all have three nominations.

Entertainer of the Year, the evening’s most sought-after prize, has nominees including Carrie Underwood, Combs, Stapleton, Wallen and Wilson. Last year, Combs took the 2022 title home.

