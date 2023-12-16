[[LIVE@STREAMs!]]PNC Championship 2023 Live Coverage ON TV golf Channel 16 December 2023

LINK ✅CLICK HERE TO LIVE STREAM NOW

LINK ✅CLICK HERE TO LIVE STREAM NOW

How to watch PNC Championship 2023 Golf Live FREE Streaming ON TV Channel. PNC Championship TV schedule, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

GET ACCESS NOW!!

How can fans tune into the PNC Championship? Here is the one-stop shop on how to watch the final event before the holidays.

This week, PGA Tour, LPGA, and Champions Tour players will come together for the annual PNC Championship.

What started as a father/son tournament in 1995 has become a family event. Fathers and sons continue to play, but now daughters, mothers, and grandchildren participate too.

To play in this event, one player must have won at least one major title or The Players Championship. Meanwhile, their playing partner must not hold any playing status on any professional tour.

PNC Championship Information:

Where: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida (Par 72, 7,106 yards)

When: Dec. 16-17th

Purse: $1,085,000 / First Place: $200,000

Defending Champ: Vijay and Qass Singh

Format: 36-hole Scramble

PNC Championship Teams

Stewart Cink and Regan Cink

John Daly and John Daly II

David Duval and Brady Duval

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

Nick Price and Greg Price

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Vijay Singh, Qass Singh, PNC Championship

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh pose with the trophies after winning the 2022 PNC Championship. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

How to Watch the PNC Championship:

Fans can tune into the action this week on Golf Channel and NBC.

This 36-hole event will begin on Saturday with NBC airing coverage. Then, for the final round on Sunday, NBC will share the morning coverage with Golf Channel. There will also be a two-hour coverage window on Friday for the Pro-Am.

Here is the full schedule for network coverage:

Friday, Dec. 15: 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, Dec. 16: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Dec. 17: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to Stream the PNC Championship:

Peacock will simulcast the broadcast throughout the week. The streaming service will broadcast simultaneously with Golf Channel on Friday. They will air coverage on Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. ET. On Sunday, Peacock will begin streaming at 11:30 a.m. and broadcast live coverage until the final putt drops.

Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

PNC Championship Preview

Tiger Woods and son Charlie headline this event for the fourth consecutive year. While this duo has not yet won the PNC Championship, they are still the biggest names in the field. With Charlie another year older and his dad healthier, this could be the year they finally break through.

Joining them are Vijay and Qass Singh, who won the 2022 event.

The Dalys, Big John and Little John, who won the 2021 Championship, are also playing in Orlando this week.

Justin and Mike Thomas will eye their second title after claiming the 2020 edition.

Lee Trevino, who recently celebrated a birthday, will play alongside his grandson Daniel. This year marks Trevino’s 26th appearance at the PNC Championship. He is the only player to have participated in every edition since its inception.

Padraig Harrington and his youngest son, Ciaran, will tee it up, too.

An exciting addition this year will be Steve Stricker and his daughter Izzi. This duo will be another to watch as they look to take home the title. The Strickers are the only team to make their debut in 2023.

This year’s field is chalked full of major champions and legends. The 2023 edition very well could be the most stacked field since this event began.