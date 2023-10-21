Man City vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

The Premier League champions are looking to get back on track after two defeats on the spin

Manchester City must his afternoon get back to winning ways as they resume their Premier League title defence against Brighton.

For the first time since December 2018, Pep Guardiola’s side have lost two consecutive games in the League, offering Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool hope in the title race.

While the champions must backed to overcome their recent dip in form considering all they have done under Guardiola, Brighton offer a unique test.

Such has been his impact on the south coast, Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi has even been tipped as a potential success to Guardiola at City.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Brighton scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday 21 October, 2023.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man City vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: The game will not broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across British football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights on BBC One when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday.