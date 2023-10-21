In the main event of UFC 294 tonight, Alexander Volkanovski steps up on short notice to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, eight months after their scintillating first clash.

Featherweight champion Volkanovski came up narrowly short against Makhachev in February, losing on points, and now he replaces the injured Charles Oliveira on 11 days’ notice for a rematch.

In the co-main event, Kamaru Usman is also a short-notice replacement, taking on Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days’ notice after Paulo Costa withdrew amid a slew of surgeries.

That bout marks Usman’s middleweight debut,

14 months after his reign as welterweight champion ended, as he faces one of the most dominant prospects in MMA.

UFC 294 takes place on Saturday 21 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The prelims are set to begin at 3pm BST (7am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).