Tottenham have the chance to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to Crystal Palace in a Friday night London derby.

Live==►► Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Live

STREAMING==►► English Premier League Live Free

Spurs continued their best start to a league campaign since 1960-61 with Monday night’s 2-0 victory over Fulham, as goals from Son Heung-min and James Maddison saw Ange Postecoglou’s side return to the top of the standings.

The victory means Postecoglou has taken a Premier League record 23 points from his first nine games in charge, but the Australian revealed afterwards that he “really disappointed” with Tottenham’s second-half display.

Tottenham will therefore looking to maintain their high standards as they face the trip to Selhurst Park and take on a Crystal Palace side who thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle last weekend.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.