[[LIVE@STREAMs!]]Anthony Joshua Fight Live Stream Free ON TV 23 December 2023

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin – aka The Day of Reckoning – is upon us! On a massive bill from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Britain’s former two-time world heavyweight champion will clash with Sweden’s Otto Wallin – and you can watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

JOSHUA VS WALLIN LIVE STREAM START TIME

► Date: Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

► Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

► Main card: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 24).

► Joshua vs Wallin: 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT / 11:45 p.m. GMT / 10:45 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 24).

Global stream — DAZN PPV

Joshua seems to have abandoned the big-hitting style that dominated his early professional career since going to war with Wladimir Klitschko in 2017, bizarrely trying to outbox the artist that is world champion Oleksandr Usyk in back-to-back defeats. But with a much-anticipated fight against Deontay Wilder – who fights Joseph Parker immediately before AJ takes to the squared circle – on the cards next year, Joshua must win convincingly.

Wallin is no mug. The 33-year-old Swede’s only defeat as a professional came with a controversial September 2019 decision that went Tyson Fury’s way despite many ringside believing the fight should have been stopped because of a horrible cut on the Gypsy King’s forehead. Wallin picked up an impressive win against Murat Gassiev last time out in September and is a well-schooled southpaw, like Usyk, who hits hard.

Plenty will be looking if Joshua’s work with temporary Ben Davison, who used to train Fury, will bring back the old barnstorming fighter. He needs a big win.

Below, we'll show you how to watch a Joshua vs Wallin live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad. Plus, we've got a brief analysis of a stacked undercard that also include Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois, Jai Opetaia and Dmitry Bivol.

HOW TO WATCH JOSHUA VS WALLIN LIVE STREAMS FROM ANYWHERE

JOSHUA VS WALLIN LIVE STREAMS BY COUNTRY

How to watch the Joshua vs Wallin live stream in the U.S.

US flag

Americans can watch the Joshua vs Wallin live streams with a DAZN PPV. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $19.99 on a 12-month contract, $24.99 if you pay month-by-month or $224.99 if you pay up front for a year's access, but remember you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee of $39.99 to watch all the Joshua vs Wallin action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Joshua vs Wallin live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams in the U.K.

UK flag

It's slightly better news for fight fans in the U.K. where there is still an extra PPV cost to watch Joshua vs Wallin live on DAZN, but it's slightly cheaper at £19.99.

Remember, in addition to the PPV cost, you'll need a subscription to DAZN as well. Prices for the streaming service cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

As noted above, the main card starts at 4 p.m. UK in the afternoon of Saturday, December 23, with the headline bout expected to start at around 11:45 p.m. GMT.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to tune into the Joshua vs Wallin live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams in Canada

Canada flag

It's a similar picture for our friends in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront, and the Joshua vs Wallin PPV price is set at CA$39.99 on top. Much like in the States, DAZN charges both a subscription fee and a PPV fee.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams in Australia

Australia flag

Let's not forget about the folk Down Under, too. The Joshua vs Wallin live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also available via a regular DAZN monthly subscription in Australia, plus a PPV fee on top to catch all the action.

For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month, with the PPV fee costing AU$32.47 (outside of the U.S., U.K. and Canada, the fee is US$21.99 in the local currency).

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

Finally, it's time to investigate what the viewing options are for New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Joshua vs Wallin fight. It's DAZN again, with a PPV cost on top of the regular subscription.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99, with the PPV fee costing NZ$35.07 (US$21.99 in the local currency).

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

JOSHUA VS WALLIN TALE OF THE TAPE

Header Cell – Column 0 Anthony Joshua Otto Wallin

Nationality U.K. Swedish

Date of birth October 15th, 1989 November 21st, 1990

Height 6′ 6′ 6′ 5.5″

Reach 82″ 78″

Total fights 29 28

Record 26-3 (23 KOs) 28-1-1 (14 KOs)

JOSHUA VS WALLIN FIGHT CARD

There’s plenty on the Anthony Joshua vs Wallin undercard to whet your appetite for the big headline bout. The co-main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in his latest rebuild fight against fellow former champions Joseph Parker, with rumors suggesting Joshua and Wilder will finally fight each other should they win their respective bouts.

Also on the bill is a world title fight as Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA light heavyweight strap against Lyndon Arthur, who counts a win against former title challenger Anthony Yarde on his resumé.

Perhaps the fight of the night will be a heavyweight barnstormer between Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller. Dubois was on the rough end of tight refereeing call against world champion Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year, with the big-punching Miller rebuilding after missing out on a shot at Anthony Joshua in 2019 having failed a drugs test.

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro was supposed to be for the former’s IBF world cruiserweight title but he’s been stripped for not fighting his mandatory challenger.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin: Date, start time, TV channel and live stream

Anthony Joshua is back for his third fight of 2023.

Anthony Joshua’s comeback continues this Saturday when he meets Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin as a part of the “Day of Reckoning” card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is going be Joshua’s third bout of the year after securing consecutive victories, first over Jermaine Franklin and then Robert Helenius earlier in 2023, but his next rival will be no walk in the park.

Wallin has already shown that he is a tough ask for some of the world’s most dangerous heavyweights, most clearly against Tyson Fury in 2019, but will he pose a stern test for the former two-time world heavyweight champion?

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Joshua vs. Wallin.

Joshua vs. Wallin date, start time

Date: Saturday, December 23

Start time: 4 p.m. UK / 11 a.m. ET

Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:45 p.m. UK / 6:45 p.m. ET

The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. UK / 11 a.m. ET. Main event ringwalks are scheduled for 11:45 p.m. UK / 6:45 p.m. ET, but these timings are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Can I watch Joshua vs. Wallin on DAZN?

The card will be available live on DAZN PPV in a number of regions, click here for more details.

However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

What devices are supported by DAZN?

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Here is a full list of the devices where DAZN is available, in addition to web browsers on DAZN.com (if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser):

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles

iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation 4

Android phones, tablets Android TV PlayStation 5

Amazon Fire tablet Apple TV XBox One

Google Chromecast XBox Series X | S

Hisense

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic, Samsung & Sony Smart TV

Philips, Roku

Vestel

Vizio

Where is Joshua vs. Wallin?

The fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua vs. Wallin odds

Anthony Joshua: -360

Otto Wallin: +270

Odds are supplied by DraftKings as of Thursday, December 21.

Anthony Joshua record and bio

Nationality: British

Date of birth: October 15, 1989

Height: 6′ 6″

Reach: 82″

Total fights: 29

Record: 26-3 (23 KOs)

Otto Wallin record and bio

Nationality: Swedish

Date of birth: November 21, 1990

Height: 6′ 5.5″

Reach: 78″

Total fights: 27

Record: 26-1 (14 KOs)

Joshua vs. Wallin fight card

Day of Reckoning Betting

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is set for a thrilling evening at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua is poised for the Day of Reckoning in Riyadh with a heavyweight test against Otto Wallin in one of the most intriguing fights

The Kingdom Arena was lit up by camera flashes and billboards of fighters, with a DJ playing dance tracks. Yet, without fans, it lacked any real atmosphere. Perhaps an outdoor setting with natural footfall would have been better. Maybe there was an opportunity to invite local schoolchildren or young boxers to attend. Or perhaps the interest from locals is just not there.

The Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou weigh-in in October was also strictly media-only but made up by a large number of boxing hall of famers in attendance. This close to Christmas, and with a card put together in just five weeks, there was a more mellow vibe on Friday.

The uncertainty of whether a fighter could miss weight was mostly redundant – six of the eight fights on the card all involved heavyweights.

The Saudi hosts appear to be more fixated on hosting the higher weight classes with the prestige, and higher chance of a knockout, it brings. The total weight of all the three main heavyweight fights was an astonishing 1519lbs (108st 7lbs.)

A sport often dominated by the ego and pride of its competitors, fight week has shown who is the ‘A’ side of this star-studded card; AJ is at the heart of several narratives running through the bill. When he came on stage, the excitement peaked.

A showdown with Wilder is in touching distance and there is a nicely simmered rivalry with Wallin. Heavyweight Filip Hrgovic fights on the undercard, and the IBF mandatory challenger could take on Joshua for a vacant title next year.

And then there is Miller, who up until the past two days had been more focused on trash talking and goading Joshua rather than concentrating on Dubois.

There are plenty of options for star attraction Joshua. But it all becomes irrelevant if the two-time world champion is defeated on Saturday.

