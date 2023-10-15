[LIVE@STREAMs!] Tszyu vs Mendoza Live Free Broadcast On Tv 15 October 2023

LIVE Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza Live

Tim Tszyu, fresh from being upgraded to WBO super welterweight champion, will put his belt on the line when he faces Brian Mendoza on the Gold Coast on October 15 (AEDT).

The undefeated Australian has had a productive year in the ring after missing out on his long-awaited fight with Jermell Charlo, knocking out Tony Harrison to win the interim WBO title before a 77-second demolition of Carlos Ocampo last time out.

Check back from 9 a.m. AEST/7 p.m. ET for updates from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) will be looking to carve his name as one of the big dogs in the 154-lb division tonight when he takes on unbeaten WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu on his home turf at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Australia. 0 of 1 minute, 55 secondsVolume

Tonight’s undercard is filled from top to bottom with unknown local fighters who are unlikely to be recognized by fans outside of Australia. You can argue that Showtime should just slice them from the broadcast and focus solely on the highly anticipated Tszyu vs. Mendoza fight.

Tim Tszyu defends the WBO 154 lb world title against Brian Mendoza tonight on Showtime, with the card coming live from the future in Australia, where it will already be Sunday by the time the show is on the air here.

We'll be here with highlights, results, and all the usual live coverage, including round-by-round for both fights from Wil Esco in the stream below:

Following his promotion from interim to full WBO super welterweight champion, Tim Tszyu is set for his first defense this Saturday. The ‘Soul Taker’ faces a fellow champion in Brian Mendoza. Tszyu comes into the fight fresh off of two consecutive KOs of Tony Harrison and Carlos Ocampo. Should he get through Mendoza, the 28-year-old hopes to finally set up a fight with Jermell Charlo next.

“Mendoza first and then mega-fights,” said Tszyu in an interview with Anson Wainwright of The Ring. “Who knows how long that bloke Charlo is going to need to take this time after that performance [against Canelo Alvarez], but knowing him it’ll be another 12 months and I’m not waiting around. Titles will come but I want the big names on my resume. I’m not waiting for anyone.”

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza goes down on Sat., Oct. 14, live from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. The main portion of the event starts at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT, with ringwalks for Tszyu vs. Mendoza expected around 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT.

Tim Tszyu became WBO champion last month when he was upgraded from interim holder when Jermell Charlo faced Canelo Alvarez.

Can the Australian superstar make a successful defence against Brian Mendoza?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tszyu vs. Mendoza.

Date: Saturday, October 14 (Sunday, October 15 in Australia)

Time: 12:30 p.m. AEST (Sunday) / 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. UK

Main event ringwalks (approx): TBA

The event is set to get underway at 12:30 p.m. AEST (Sunday) / 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. UK. Main event ringwalks have not been confirmed.

U.S.: Showtime

UK: TBA

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime in the U.S., meanwhile a UK broadcaster has not been announced at the time of writing.

The fight will take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

Tim Tszyu record and bio

Nationality: Australian

Date of birth: November 2, 1994

Height: 5′ 8.5″

Reach: 72″

Total fights: 23

Record: 23-0 (17 KOs)

Brian Mendoza record and bio

Nationality: American

Date of birth: February 13, 1994

Height: 5′ 10″

Reach: 70″

Total fights: 24

Record: 22-2 (16 KOs)

Tszyu vs. Mendoza fight card

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza; For Tszyu’s WBO light middleweight title

Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores; Featherweight

Nathaniel May vs. Jackson Jon England; For the vacant IBF Australasian super-featherweight title

Sergei Vorobev vs. Wade Ryan; Light middleweight

Shanell Dargan vs. Amber Amelia; Super bantamweight

Hassan Hamdan vs. Danvers Cuschieri; Welterweight

Toese Vousiutu vs. Julius Long; Heavyweight