The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon is right around the corner, and running enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for an exciting event.

LIVE==►► New York City Marathon 2023

STREAMING==►► New York City Marathon 2023 Live Free

Whether you are a professional runner, an avid fan, or simply appreciate the athleticism and spirit of the marathon, there are several ways to enjoy the race from the comfort of your own home.

While the action unfolds on the streets of the Big Apple on November 5, 2023, you can catch all the excitement live on ABC and ESPN2. The coverage will start at 8 a.m. ET on ABC, with pre-race analysis beginning at 7 a.m. ET. ESPN2 and the ESPN app will also air the marathon from 8 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET, providing extensive national coverage of the race.

Around 50,000 people will run in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon this Sunday, Nov. 5 — and among the runners taking to the streets of NYC will be a number of celebrities. Famous people from TV shows, movies, music and sports will be running the 26.2 mile course, with celebs like MTV’s Nev Schulmann and former Stanley Cup champion Zdneo Chára participating.

Not only is Marathon Sunday in New York a special celebration of athletic achievement. But it is also a celebration of the millions of dollars raised for charities all over the world. In 2022, New York Road Runners, which organizes the race, reported that runners raised $52.3 million for their official charity partners in the 2021 marathon and the 2022 half-marathon.