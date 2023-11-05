sınır değer hesapla


Gaza: 51 Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp

Gaza: UN chief ‘horrified’ by Israel strike on Gaza ambulance convoy killing 15 injuring 60

Gaza: Israel’s Jabalia attacks a ‘war crimes’, says UN experts

Gaza: 1,000 Palestinian civilians killed, injured, missing from deliberate Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp

Israeli document suggests relocating Gazans to Sinai

Gaza: 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on mosque in Gaza

Sarajevo mosque calls for night prayer as Israel intensifies Gaza attack

Illegal Israeli settlers threaten Palestinians with new ‘Nakba’ in West Bank

‘Clear violations of humanitarian law’ by Israel in Gaza, says UN Sec Gen

US asks Qatar to tone down Gaza coverage, just days after Reporters Without Borders slammed Israel’s attempted media blackout of siege

Palestine: 110 Palestinians killed overnight in Israeli attacks across Gaza Strip

Gaza Siege: Israel strikes 320 targets, killing over 400 Palestinians on Sunday

Saudi Arabia: MBS stressed to PM Sunak it considered targeting civilians in Gaza by Israel “henious crime”

EXCLUSIVE: ‘No way near far enough,’ leader of Lib Dems calls on PM to step up humanitarian commitment to besieged Gazans

British Muslim faith leaders appeal for diplomatic & political avenues to peace on Gaza crisis

Gaza: Arab, Muslim nations strongly condemn Israeli ‘crime’ committed of killing 500 at Gaza hospital

UK: Faith leaders condemn rise in antisemitism but not Islamophobia, call for unity between faith communities

US: Biden says ‘sickened’ by brutal murder of Palestinian-American boy in Illinois

Palestinian death toll from Israeli indiscriminate bombings on civilians in Gaza reaches 2,329

Palestinian death toll at 45 in West Bank since Saturday

    • [[LIVE@STREAMs!]] New York City Marathon 2023 LIVE Coverage ON TV Channel 5 November 2023

[[LIVE@STREAMs!]] New York City Marathon 2023 LIVE Coverage ON TV Channel 5 November 2023

5th Nov 2023

The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon is right around the corner, and running enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for an exciting event.

LIVE==►► New York City Marathon 2023

STREAMING==►► New York City Marathon 2023 Live Free

 

Whether you are a professional runner, an avid fan, or simply appreciate the athleticism and spirit of the marathon, there are several ways to enjoy the race from the comfort of your own home.

While the action unfolds on the streets of the Big Apple on November 5, 2023, you can catch all the excitement live on ABC and ESPN2. The coverage will start at 8 a.m. ET on ABC, with pre-race analysis beginning at 7 a.m. ET. ESPN2 and the ESPN app will also air the marathon from 8 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET, providing extensive national coverage of the race.

Around 50,000 people will run in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon this Sunday, Nov. 5 — and among the runners taking to the streets of NYC will be a number of celebrities. Famous people from TV shows, movies, music and sports will be running the 26.2 mile course, with celebs like MTV’s Nev Schulmann and former Stanley Cup champion Zdneo Chára participating.

Not only is Marathon Sunday in New York a special celebration of athletic achievement. But it is also a celebration of the millions of dollars raised for charities all over the world. In 2022, New York Road Runners, which organizes the race, reported that runners raised $52.3 million for their official charity partners in the 2021 marathon and the 2022 half-marathon.

