After delivering one of the most memorable knockout matches in the UEFA Champions League’s recent history, Manchester City and Real Madrid face off again on Wednesday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

The tie is arguably the most high-profile of the Champions League quarterfinals since it features the competition’s last two undefeated sides. Both are also riding a high in their domestic leagues where they each sit atop the table and hope to add a Champions League trophy to their end-of-season haul. The similarities might end there, though, since City have been the picture of consistency in Europe this season while Real Madrid have almost gotten away with average performances throughout their run to the last eight.

It sets up for a second leg full of intrigue as the European heavyweights aim to avoid their earliest Champions League exits in four years. Here’s what you need to know before tuning in.

Manchester City:

The reigning champions have breezed through the Champions League up until the quarterfinals, winning all but last week’s first leg. They have scored 27 goals in nine matches so far, perfectly averaging three goals a game so far with Erling Haaland accounting for six of them and Foden right behind him with five. They easily topped a group that included RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda and cruised through a round of 16 tie with Copenhagen with a 6-2 aggregate win.

That incredible goalscoring ability has allowed them to survive the somewhat porous defense they have had this season. They have conceded 12 goals during their nine-game run so far, joint most for quarterfinalists with Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid: The thing about this Real Madrid team is that their inconsistencies are on full display, and yet they somehow sneakily eke out a win with limited hand-wringing. They topped a group with Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin with an eight-point gap between first and second place, but narrowly beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

While goalscorers like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham have played a big role in their run to the quarterfinals, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been fairly wasteful in attack this season. They rank amongst the top three of Champions League teams in a handful of attacking categories but rank 20th in terms of shots-on-goal percentage with just 32.9% of their shots hitting the frame.