    • [[LIVE@STREAMs!]] Liverpool vs Everton LIVE Coverage ON TV Channel 21 October 2023

[[LIVE@STREAMs!]] Liverpool vs Everton LIVE Coverage ON TV Channel 21 October 2023

21st Oct 2023

Liverpool and Everton meet this Saturday in the Merseyside derby at Anfield with the Reds within three points of joint top spot in the Premier League and the Toffees three points above the drop zone. Jurgen Klopp’s side have taken one point from a possible six while Sean Dyche’s men beat Bournemouth 3-0 last time out to move clear of the drop zone having lost 2-1 at home to Luton Town before that. Anfield remains a tough place for visiting sides, with five wins from five for Liverpool on home turf this season while Everton are struggling in front of goal despite a decent run across all competitions of three wins from their last four. The Toffees did win at Anfield back in 2021 but the Reds have since dominated this fixture at home.

 

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
Location: Anfield — Liverpool, England
TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo

Team news


Liverpool: Andy Robertson is expected to be out for some time while Kostas Tsimikas should deputize at least temporarily. Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are out although Stefan Bajcetic could make the squad. Caoimhin Kelleher is also out while Cody Gakpo and Ben Doak will be late calls. Diogo Jota is back from a ban and could start given Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are returning from South America.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Everton: Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli remain out while Andre Gomes is a doubt. Idrissa Gueye missed out vs. Bournemouth but has since represented Senegal during the international break while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be preferred to Beto in attack.

Potential Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Prediction
This one should be straightforward enough for Liverpool who are in good form so far and the Reds should be too strong for Everton despite missing a few names. Pick: Liverpool 2, Everton 0.

