[[LIVESTREAMs!]] KSI vs Tommy Fury Free Fight MF & DAZN X Series 10 ON 14 Oct 2023

In the strange world of influencer boxing, anything is possible. An underdog can get a dramatic upset win, while there could be an epic clash between two novices. What happens when KSI, a YouTuber, faces boxer and reality star Tommy Fury in the ring on October 14? The fight is in the Manchester Arena on DAZN PPV.

KSI was known as a gamer on YouTube before joining the boxing world. The music artist is 1-1 in amateur competition and 4-0 with one no-contest at the pro level. Going 1-1 against Logan Paul, KSI created an influencer boxing empire thanks to the Misfits brand. He also can say he beat a pro boxer when he knocked out Luis Alcaraz Pineda in August 2022.

The half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy is 9-0 as a pro, with his biggest challenge being against Jake Paul in February. “TNT” is a former Love Island star who looks to end the run of influencer boxing once and for all. The KSI fight will be the second where he main evented a show, the first being against Paul.

Per Sports Interaction, Fury is the -300 favorite, while KSI is the +275 underdog. However, that doesn’t mean KSI is out of it. After all, the combined record of Fury’s opponents before facing Paul was 24-176-5. What does John Fury, Tommy’s father and a true wild card, think of this matchup?

“Well, I’m not so sure,” John said to DAZN. “I know this job inside out, I’ve been around it all my life. It will take Tommy a couple of rounds just to get to know what he’s (KSI) about. He’s going to be awkward. He can’t stand in front of Tommy. If he does, it’s over. But what he’s (KSI) going to do, he’s going to use a 20ft ring, he’s going to get on his bike, he’s going to throw looping, awkward punches and hoping one’s going to land. It won’t be a bad fight, but I think when Tommy does get to grips with him, it’s going to be over.”

KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight date, start time tonight

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET

Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:25 p.m. UK / 6:25 p.m. ET

The event is set to get underway at 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 11:25 p.m. UK / 6:25 p.m. ET. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Can I watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury on DAZN tonight?

The card will stream live on DAZN and in some territories on DAZN PPV, more details can be found here.

Viewers on France need to order on YouTube PPV.

Where is the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight tonight?

The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

KSI record and bio

Nationality: British

Date of birth: June 19, 1993

Height: 6′ 0″

Reach: 76″

Total fights: 6

Record: 5-0-1 (4 KOs)

Tommy Fury record and bio

Nationality: British

Date of birth: May 7, 1999

Height: 6′ 0″

Reach: N/A

Total fights: 9

Record: 9-0 (4 KOs)

KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury; For the Misfits cruiserweight title

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis; Heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim; For the Misfits middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks; For the Misfits lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave; For the Misfits tag team title