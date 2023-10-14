[[LIVESTREAMs!]] KSI vs Tommy Fury Free Fight MF & DAZN X Series 10 ON 14 Oct 2023

ksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksi


Scrolling news:

[lIVE/StReAms!] Tszyu vs. Mendoza Fight Live Free Coverage On Tv 15 October 2023

(#CrackStreams!)KSI vs Tommy Fury Live Streaming Free on Reddit

Palestinian death toll at 45 in West Bank since Saturday

Israel gives 24 hours to evacuate 1.1m northern Gaza population, UK says its self defence

Iran and Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza siege in first talks since resumption of relations

Gaza: Over 1,000 Palestinians killed, 5,000 injured, 260,000 displaced in Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: 2700 Israeli air attacks on residential neighbourhoods killed 700 Palestinians incl 143 children

Palestine: 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Over 1,100 Palestinians & Israelis killed in attacks in Gaza & Israel

Israel declares ‘state of readiness’ for war, many killed

Palestine: Israeli forces kill third Palestinian in less than 24 hours

‘Despicable’ Qur’an burnings aim to drive wedges between communities, countries: UN rights chief

Palestine: 1,100 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to celebrate Sukkot

Turkey: Two police officers injured in terrorist attack in Ankara

Sudan denies al-Burhan’s meeting with Islamic movement leaders amid conflict

Palestine: Israeli forces shot dead young Palestinian in W Bank

Pakistan: 10 people killed, 50 injured in blast near mosque in Balochistan

UN: Israel holds 1,264 Palestinians in administrative detention, highest in over decade

Iraq: 100 killed in fire at wedding celebration in Nineveh province

14th Oct 2023
The two crossover stars meet tonight. The huge crossover fight takes place tonight as KSI and Tommy Fury finally collide.

The pair have exchanged verbal barbs in recent months and they’ll now determine who is the better fighter.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of KSI vs. Tommy Fury tonight.

In the strange world of influencer boxing, anything is possible. An underdog can get a dramatic upset win, while there could be an epic clash between two novices. What happens when KSI, a YouTuber, faces boxer and reality star Tommy Fury in the ring on October 14? The fight is in the Manchester Arena on DAZN PPV.

KSI was known as a gamer on YouTube before joining the boxing world. The music artist is 1-1 in amateur competition and 4-0 with one no-contest at the pro level. Going 1-1 against Logan Paul, KSI created an influencer boxing empire thanks to the Misfits brand. He also can say he beat a pro boxer when he knocked out Luis Alcaraz Pineda in August 2022.

The half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy is 9-0 as a pro, with his biggest challenge being against Jake Paul in February. “TNT” is a former Love Island star who looks to end the run of influencer boxing once and for all. The KSI fight will be the second where he main evented a show, the first being against Paul.

Per Sports Interaction, Fury is the -300 favorite, while KSI is the +275 underdog. However, that doesn’t mean KSI is out of it. After all, the combined record of Fury’s opponents before facing Paul was 24-176-5. What does John Fury, Tommy’s father and a true wild card, think of this matchup?

“Well, I’m not so sure,” John said to DAZN. “I know this job inside out, I’ve been around it all my life. It will take Tommy a couple of rounds just to get to know what he’s (KSI) about. He’s going to be awkward. He can’t stand in front of Tommy. If he does, it’s over. But what he’s (KSI) going to do, he’s going to use a 20ft ring, he’s going to get on his bike, he’s going to throw looping, awkward punches and hoping one’s going to land. It won’t be a bad fight, but I think when Tommy does get to grips with him, it’s going to be over.”

KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight date, start time tonight

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET

Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:25 p.m. UK / 6:25 p.m. ET

The event is set to get underway at 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 11:25 p.m. UK / 6:25 p.m. ET. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Can I watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury on DAZN tonight?

The card will stream live on DAZN and in some territories on DAZN PPV, more details can be found here.

Viewers on France need to order on YouTube PPV.

What devices are supported on DAZN?

DAZN is available on web browsers at (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and also has apps available for all of the following TV and streaming devices:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles

iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation 4

Android phones, tablets Android TV PlayStation 5

Amazon Fire tablet Apple TV XBox One

Google Chromecast XBox Series X | S

Hisense

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic, Samsung & Sony Smart TV

Philips, Roku

Vestel

Vizio

Where is the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight tonight?

The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

KSI record and bio

Nationality: British

Date of birth: June 19, 1993

Height: 6′ 0″

Reach: 76″

Total fights: 6

Record: 5-0-1 (4 KOs)

Tommy Fury record and bio

Nationality: British

Date of birth: May 7, 1999

Height: 6′ 0″

Reach: N/A

Total fights: 9

Record: 9-0 (4 KOs)

KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury; For the Misfits cruiserweight title

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis; Heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim; For the Misfits middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks; For the Misfits lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave; For the Misfits tag team title

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
