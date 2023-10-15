[[LIVESTREAMs!]] Fiji vs England LIVE Coverage ON Rugby TV Channel 15 October 2023

England vs Fiji: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

England clash with Fiji again in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals today.

It is a chance for swift and sweet revenge for Steve Borthwick’s side over the Pacific Islanders, who stunned Twickenham with a famous 30-22 win in the warm-ups back in August.

Fiji return to the quarter-final stage for the first time since 2007, and the same ground where – 16 years ago – they gave eventual champions South Africa an almighty scare in their last-eight match, coming back from 20-6 down to briefly level the scores in the last quarter, before the Springboks pulled away.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui has made five changes to his starting XV that suffered that one-point loss against Portugal in Toulouse last week.

Tevita Ikanivere earns his first Rugby World Cup start after four outings off the bench, Albert Tuisue starts for the first time since the opening round loss against Wales, and Lekima Tagitagivalu – who made a team high 16 tackles against England in August – returns to the back-row after missing last week’s loss.

Semi Radradra starts on the left wing, with Vinaya Habosi switching to the right, and Ilaisa Droasese returns to full-back after missing last week.

Like their opponents this Saturday, England were in Marseille at this stage 16 years ago. Then, Jonny Wilkinson kicked the then-defending champions to victory against Australia. They went on to meet France in the semi-final – a fixture that could be repeated in 2023 if both sides win their respective matches this weekend.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has made two personnel changes and four positional changes from the starting XV who narrowly beat Samoa in their last game. Captain Owen Farrell returns to fly-half for the sixth time this year, and the first time he has started alongside Alex Mitchell at half-back.

Elliot Daly returns to the left-wing after playing at outside centre against Chile, with Jonny May switching to the right-wing for the third time this year. Joe Marchant moves from right-wing to outside-centre and resumes his midfield partnership with Manu Tuilagi. And Marcus Smith starts at full-back for only the second time in his test career.

Australia have since become Fiji’s biggest victims as they squeezed into the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years via a shock Pool A defeat by Portugal in which they managed to salvage a crucial losing bonus point.

Owen Farrell will lead England from fly-half as they look to avenge their summer defeat by Fiji with victory in their World Cup quarter-final.

Captain Farrell became England’s all-time leading points scorer in victory over Samoa in their final Pool D game.

Fiji beat England for the first time ever during the summer as both sides finalised their World Cup preparations.

The Pacific Islanders qualified for the last eight after finishing as runners up behind Wales in Pool C.

England won all four pool games to top the group but had to come from behind as they limped to a narrow win over Samoa in their final group match.

Fiji are the last side to beat England but Steve Borthwick’s side will be favourites to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the second tournament in a row.

Victory for Fiji would create more history for the Pacific Islanders as it would secure their first last-four appearance at the tournament.

The winners will face either hosts France or defending champions South Africa in the semi-finals.

Team news

Two man of the match performances in the pool stages, including a 27-point haul in the impressive opening win over Argentina, were not enough for George Ford to retain his place in the England side.

The fly-half drops to the bench, with Farrell set to steer the attack from 10, while Joe Marchant partners Manu Tuilagi in the centres.

Marcus Smith is rewarded for his attacking intent off the bench against Samoa with a start at full-back as Freddie Steward drops out of the matchday 23.

View from England camp

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, England head coach Steve Borthwick said: “It’s brilliant to be here in knockout rugby. The team has been building through the tournament and to now be here – we know it’s exciting.

“The players are embracing the challenge and they are going to rise it. These are big players who perform in the big games and we have seen that again through this tournament.

“The focus of the players has been exceptional. I ask them to train hard every day. We have built through this tournament and we have also been conscious that we need to learn and develop quickly as a team.

“This is a coaching team that has only been with this playing group since the start of this World Cup preparation. I sensed this week those big players love these challenges and it’s a great challenge.”

View from Fiji camp

Fiji kicking coach Seremaia Bai said: “The team would like to send our condolences to Sam and the family [following the death of his father].

“In Fiji family is everything. We have been 15 weeks away from our families since we started this campaign so we make that this becomes our family. If one suffers, we all suffer. In Fiji we are kind of a family even if we are from different provinces. We become very close.

“We know the players and the families come from humble beginnings and we make sure there is the care and the love that they need. It is a very tough moment but we need to stay together and care for one another.”

Line-ups

England: Smith; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Farrell (capt), Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Ford, Lawrence.

Fiji: Droasese; Habosi, Nayacalevu (capt), Tuisova, Radradra; Botitu, Lomani; Mawi, Ikanivere, Tagi, Nasilasila, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Botia, Mata.

Replacements: Matavesi, Ravai, Doge, Derenalagi, Miramira, Kuruvoli, Masi, Maqala.

Match officials

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistants: Nic Berry (Australia), Pierre Brousset (France)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

What happens if it’s a draw?

If the scores are tied after 80 minutes, we will have extra-time of two 10-minute halves.If there is still no winner, the game will go to sudden death, in which whoever scores the first points in the 10 allotted minutes wins.

Should we still be unable to separate the two sides, the game will finally go to a kicking competition.

Only five players from each side who were on the pitch at the end of the match can take a kick. If both sides are successful with their five attempts, this will continue on a sudden death basis until someone misses.