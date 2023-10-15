[[LIVESTREAMs!]]* England vs Fiji LIVE Coverage Rugby World Cup Quarter Final ON TV Channel

England clash with Fiji again in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals today. It is a chance for swift and sweet revenge for Steve Borthwick’s side over the Pacific Islanders, who stunned Twickenham with a famous 30-22 win in the warm-ups back in August.

England face Fiji in quarter-final three as the winner of Pool D and the runner-up in Pool C. England progressed the knockout stages after winning all four of their matches, and Fiji qualified despite two pool-stage losses to Wales and a narrow defeat by Portugal, who secured their first ever RWC win in the process.

This will be the third meeting between the two at a Rugby World Cup but the only one away from Twickenham.

Fiji beat England for the first time in their history in August with a 30-22 victory at Twickenham in the Summer Nations Series.

England will play in the quarter-finals for the ninth time while Fiji make their third appearance in the knockout stages.

When is England vs Fiji?

The quarter-final is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th October at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 3pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match for free on ITVX.

Team news

England have made two big calls ahead of their quarter-final clash with Fiji as George Ford is relegated to the bench and Freddie Steward misses out entirely. Owen Farrell is preferred at fly-half with the Ford-Farrell 10-12 experiment ditched for now. Marchant again partners Tuilagi in the centres with Daly filling in on the wing.

At full-back, the mercurial Marcus Smith is preferred to Steward as England go in search of some much-needed creativity after their poor performance against Samoa.

Fiji, meanwhile, make six changes from their narrow defeat over Portugal last Sunday. At hooker, Ikanivere replaces Matavesi, while Tuisue and Tagitagivalu are preferred to Mayanavanua and Derenalagi in the second row and back row respectively.

There are also changes on both wings and at full-back as Semi Radradra returns from injury. The talismanic winger returns on the left wing, with Habosi moving across to the right win instead of Ravutaumada. At full-back, Maqala drops to the bench with Droasese coming into the starting XV.

Lineups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Owen Farrell; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 13 Joe Marchant, 14 Jonny May; 15 Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Fiji XV: 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Luke Tagi, 4 Isoa Nasilasila, 5 Albert Tuisue, 6 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7 Levani Botia, 8 Viliame Mata; 9 Frank Lomani, 10 Vilimoni Botitu, 11 Semi Radradra, 12 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu, 14 Vinaya Habosi, 15 Ilaisa Droasese.

Replacements: 16 Samuel Matavesi, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Meli Derenalagi, 20 Vilive Miramira, 21 Simione Kuruvoli, 22 Iosefo Masi, 23 Sireli Maqala.

England vs Fiji referee

Mathieu Raynal of France leads a cosmopolitan line-up for the officiating in Marseille. Aussie Nic Berry and Frenchman Pierre Brousset will run the lines, with Wales’ Ben Whitehouse the TMO.

England vs Fiji prediction

Kicking could be the key to this game, with Fiji having felt the effects of star fly-half Caleb Muntz’s absence in their pretty middling efforts in front of the posts during the tournament.

Similarly, for England the decision to go with Farrell over Ford at 10 could prove the deciding factor in whether Borthwick’s team sinks or swims in this game.

Fiji may have shocked the Red Rose men in the build-up to this tournament but their handling of the opener against Argentina showed they are perhaps better suited to the big game, when the chips are down and doubters most vocal.