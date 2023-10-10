How to Watch Mavericks at Real Madrid: Stream NBA Preseason Live, TV Channel

Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid 2023-24 NBA Preseason October 10

Dallas Mavericks make a stop in Spain to take on Real Madrid on Tuesday to conclude their preseason-opening overseas trip

The Dallas Mavericks (0-2) visit the WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday for a preseason matchup with defending Euroleague champion Real Madrid. The Mavericks won’t have Kyrie Irving, who has soreness in his left groin. Seth Curry missed Saturday’s game in Abu Dhabi due to an illness while Markieff Morris did not play because of a sore left ankle. Both players are game-time decisions. The game is a homecoming of sorts for Dallas superstar Luka Dončić, who played four seasons for Real Madrid as a teenager, culminating with Euroleague MVP honors in 2017-18 before he declared for the NBA draft and came to the Mavericks.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Real Madrid in NBA Preseason Today:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports Southwest LA1

Dallas lost both of its contests to the Timberwolves at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, falling 104-96 on Saturday. Second-year guard Jaden Hardy led the Mavs with 22 points in 23 minutes while Dončić logged 19 minutes and finished with 18 points and six assists.

Real Madrid features several NBA veterans, beginning with guards Rudy Fernández and Sergio Rodríguez. Real also has 2015 lottery pick Mario Hezonja, and a pair of former Celtics in Vincent Poirier and Guerschon Yabusele. Džanan Musa was a first-round pick by Brooklyn in 2018 and Edy Tavares, the Euroleague Final Four MVP last year, spent time with the Hawks and Cavaliers.

Real has opened its season with seven straight wins, four in the Spanish ACB, two in the Spanish SuperCup and won its Euroleague opener at Spanish league rival Baskonia on Friday.