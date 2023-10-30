[LIVE@STREAMs!] Ballon d’Or Live Streaming 2023

Tonight sees football’s glitterati descend on Paris for the Ballon d’Or Awards, judging the sport’s best performers from the 2022-23 season.

But, in the men’s category at least, the result is already a foregone conclusion.

Lionel Messi is widely assumed to have a record eighth Ballon d’Or in the bag, having inspired Argentina to a first World Cup final win since 1986 at his fifth attempt and at the age of 35 – a triumph that represented the crowning glory of his remarkable career.

Few would dispute he deserves it, but if an alternative selection had to made, who could it be?

