Midweek matches return to the Premier League this week, highlighted by Manchester United v. Chelsea and Aston Villa v. Manchester City tomorrow at 3:15 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, as NBC Sports presents 20 matches across its platforms today through this Sunday.

This weekend’s coverage is headlined by first-place Arsenal visiting Aston Villa this Saturday, Dec. 9, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. Arsenal head into the week atop the Premier League table following a 2-1 win vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Villa are currently in fourth after a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will have the call from Villa Park.

Midweek coverage kicks off today with a pair of matches, beginning with Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Burnley at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, as well as Luton Town v. Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Tomorrow’s coverage features four matches in the 2:30 p.m. ET window: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest (USA Network), Sheffield United v. Liverpool (Peacock), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Brentford (Peacock) and Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET to provide viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay.

Peacock has exclusive coverage of tomorrow’s 3:15 p.m.

ET matches featuring Manchester United v. Chelsea and Aston Villa v. Manchester City, who have drawn three straight matches to fall to third in the table. Drury and Jim Beglin will call Aston Villa v. Man City from Villa Park.

Thursday’s coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Everton v. Newcastle on Peacock and continues at 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo with Tottenham v. West Ham.

Premier League Mornings opens up the weekend this Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into Crystal Palace v. Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. The 10 a.m. ET slate of games features Brighton & Hove Albion v. Burnley (USA Network), Manchester United v. Bournemouth (Peacock), Sheffield United v. Brentford (Peacock) and Wolves v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock). Goal Rush will also stream during Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Peacock window. Peacock will also present Manchester United-Bournemouth live in Spanish.