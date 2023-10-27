England will wrap up their Rugby World Cup campaign tonight with the bronze final against Argentina.

It has been a far better campaign than expected for the Red Rose men, who were narrowly beaten in the semi-finals by defending champions South Africa.

However, praise for the team and optimistic projections for the future in short supply this week as the build-up dominated by World Rugby’s decision to drop Tom Curry’s allegations of racial abuse by Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

England take on an Argentina side which New Zealand cruised past last Friday night to deny them a first-ever trip to the final. Having finished second in their pool to England before edging Wales in the quarter-finals.

This will be England’s second appearance in the bronze final, which they lost to France in 1995. The Pumas banked third place in 2007 before a defeat to South Africa in 2015.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Argentina vs England takes place today, Friday October 27, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the match.