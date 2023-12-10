[Live@sTREAM]North Allegheny vs St. Joseph’s Prep Live 2023 PIAA Class 6A Football Championships Game In 09 December 2023

Watch North Allegheny vs St. Joseph’s Prep Live

The St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, PA) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. North Allegheny (Wexford, PA) on Saturday, December 9 @ 7p. Game Details: Chapman Field, Cumberland Valley. This game is a part of the “2023 PIAA Football Championship – 6A” tournament.

The final PIAA championship game of the weekend is the second title game that features a multiple-time state winner from the Pittsburgh area against a PIAA power from the Philadelphia as WPIAL champion North Allegheny battles defending champion and District 12 winner St. Joseph’s Prep.

This is the 35th year of the PIAA football playoffs, which began in 1988.

Since then, the state championship games have been played at one site the last 31 years, first at Mansion Park in Altoona, then at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, and this is the second year the games take place at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.