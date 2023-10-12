sınır değer hesapla


download software

Scrolling news:

[LIVESTREAMs!] Treasure Boxing 4: Casimero vs. Oguni Live Free TV Broadcast

【公式!!LIVE配信】小國以載vsカシメロライブ放送・テレビ放送・放送・ライブ配信・生中継・生放送～（2023年10月12日）

Gaza: Over 1,000 Palestinians killed, 5,000 injured, 260,000 displaced in Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: 2700 Israeli air attacks on residential neighbourhoods killed 700 Palestinians incl 143 children

Palestine: 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Over 1,100 Palestinians & Israelis killed in attacks in Gaza & Israel

Israel declares ‘state of readiness’ for war, many killed

Palestine: Israeli forces kill third Palestinian in less than 24 hours

‘Despicable’ Qur’an burnings aim to drive wedges between communities, countries: UN rights chief

Palestine: 1,100 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to celebrate Sukkot

Turkey: Two police officers injured in terrorist attack in Ankara

Sudan denies al-Burhan’s meeting with Islamic movement leaders amid conflict

Palestine: Israeli forces shot dead young Palestinian in W Bank

Pakistan: 10 people killed, 50 injured in blast near mosque in Balochistan

UN: Israel holds 1,264 Palestinians in administrative detention, highest in over decade

Iraq: 100 killed in fire at wedding celebration in Nineveh province

Sweden: Mosque severly damaged by suspected arson attack

Israeli Jews incursions into Al-Aqsa ‘violation of international law’: Jordan

Palestine: Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians during raid in occupied West Bank

Muslim girl turned away from school in France for wearing hijab files complaint with UN

    • You are here:
    • Homepage
      • News
    • [[LIVESTREAMInG!]]John Riel Casimero vs. Yukiorni Oguni Fight LIVE Broadcast ON TV Channel 10 October 2023

[[LIVESTREAMInG!]]John Riel Casimero vs. Yukiorni Oguni Fight LIVE Broadcast ON TV Channel 10 October 2023

12th Oct 2023
[[LIVESTREAMInG!]]John Riel Casimero vs. Yukiorni Oguni Fight LIVE Broadcast ON TV Channel 10 October 2023

✅GO LIVEClick Here to Watch Boxing LIVE

✅STREAMING✅Click Here to Watch Boxing LIVE

The stage was set for a night of electrifying boxing as two world-class fighters prepared to face off in the highly anticipated “Treasure Boxing 4” event. In the heart of Las Vegas, the MGM Grand Garden Arena was abuzz with excitement as fans from around the world gathered to witness the epic showdown between John Riel Casimero and Ryosuke Iwasa Oguni.

Casimero, a fearless Filipino brawler, had earned a fearsome reputation in the boxing world. He was the reigning WBO World Bantamweight Champion and known for his ferocious knockout power. On the other side of the ring, the challenger Oguni, a skillful Japanese boxer, was an underdog with a dream to dethrone the champion.

The air inside the arena was thick with tension as the fighters made their grand entrances. Casimero, draped in the Philippine flag, strode into the ring with his signature confident swagger, his fans erupting with cheers. Oguni, wearing a traditional Japanese robe, walked in with a serene focus, his supporters chanting his name with unwavering belief.

The first round began, and Casimero wasted no time showcasing his power. He launched a series of punishing hooks and jabs, pushing Oguni to the ropes. But the challenger, with his slick defensive skills, managed to avoid the worst of the onslaught. The crowd was on their feet, roaring with excitement at every exchange.

As the rounds went by, Oguni showed his resilience and tactical prowess. He began to find his rhythm, landing precise combinations and frustrating Casimero. The fight became a true clash of styles – Casimero’s aggression against Oguni’s defense and counter-punching.

In the seventh round, Oguni made a significant breakthrough. He unleashed a lightning-fast left hook, connecting flush with Casimero’s jaw. The champion wobbled, his legs giving way, and it seemed like the end was near. But somehow, Casimero managed to stay on his feet, defying all odds.

As the championship rounds approached, Casimero found his second wind. He continued to pressure Oguni, displaying his warrior spirit. Both fighters gave it their all, trading powerful blows that reverberated throughout the arena.

The final bell rang, and the crowd erupted into applause, acknowledging the incredible display of heart and skill by both fighters. The judges’ scorecards were read aloud, and it was a close decision. In the end, John Riel Casimero retained his title by a narrow split decision, leaving the fans in awe of the grit and determination shown by both fighters.

The “Treasure Boxing 4” event had delivered a night to remember, showcasing the beauty and brutality of the sport. Casimero and Oguni had given their all, leaving a lasting impression on the world of boxing. The fighters, battered and bruised, shared a moment of respect and sportsmanship in the center of the ring, a testament to the indomitable spirit that defines the world of boxing.

Leave a Comment

What is 2 + 4 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets

Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport


sınır değer hesapla


download software

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor Ahmed J Versi

Leader Writer John Chapman
Visitcrest Limited, Publisher and Owner of The Muslim News. Registration No 02627253. Registered Address: 1-6 City Building, Commercial Road, Portsmouth. PO1 4BD

Complaints please visit: http://muslimnews.co.uk/complaints-policy/

Website Design by intedigital.com


sınır değer hesapla


free download


free download


free download


free download


ip stresser